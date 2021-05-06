Logo
IC Bus Delivers First Electric CE School Buses To Canada

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Western Canada Bus Delivers 18 IC Bus Electric CE Series School Buses to British Columbia School Districts

PR Newswire

LISLE, Ill., May 6, 2021

LISLE, Ill., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IC Bus, the leading school bus manufacturer and school bus brand of Navistar, announced today that it has delivered its first electric CE Series school buses to Canada. The buses are part of an order for 18 type C electric school buses that British Columbia School Districts placed in late 2020.

Left: Joel Landry, account manager, Western Canada Bus. Right: Robyn Stephenson, manager, Transportation Services, School District No. 22 Vernon, British Columbia.

"IC Bus is proud to deliver our electric CE Series school buses to British Columbia School Districts," said Trish Reed, vice president and general manager, IC Bus. "We look forward to expanding our electric footprint and leading in the electric space by delivering the very best electric bus solution on the market."

The buses were delivered by Western Canada Bus, the IC Bus dealership that has been partnering with British Columbia School Districts over the last two years on electrifying their fleet. The entire experience serves as a standard for IC Bus moving forward.

With the help of NEXT, Navistar's eMobility business unit, IC Bus serves customers through a "5 Cs" approach: Consulting, Constructing, Charging, Connecting and Conservation. This approach includes improving on-site infrastructure, exploring grant opportunities and working with local electric companies to lower total cost of ownership.

"Navistar is committed to supporting our electric customers through the entire electrification process to not only make it easier for fleets to transition to electric, but to do so in a cost-effective way," said Gary Horvat, vice president, eMobility, Navistar.

Beyond planning support, IC Bus also offers the longest range on a single charge in the industry. The electric CE Series comes with three battery options to meet customer needs, ranging from 70 miles to upwards of 200 miles on a single charge, which is nearly 130 percent of the closest competitor's maximum range. In addition, IC Bus offers the only electric school bus with three levels of regenerative braking, allowing the bus to gather kinetic energy created from braking and use it to power the vehicle.

"With an outstanding dealer network, industry best manufacturing and design and expertise in the electrification process, IC Bus provides customers looking to electrify their school bus fleet with a safe, powerful, industry leading vehicle as well as top tier support that is necessary for a successful transition to electric," said Reed.

About Navistar
Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is a holding company whose subsidiaries and affiliates produce International brand commercial trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus brand school and commercial buses. An affiliate also provides truck and diesel engine service parts. Another affiliate offers financing services. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

Web site: www.Navistar.com/news

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ic-bus-delivers-first-electric-ce-school-buses-to-canada-301286126.html

SOURCE IC Bus

