azValor Asset Management Buys Grifols SA, Sells Indra Sistemas SA, ArcelorMittal SA, Melia Hotels International SA

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company azValor Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Grifols SA, sells Indra Sistemas SA, ArcelorMittal SA, Melia Hotels International SA, Altri SGPS SA, Applus Services SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, azValor Asset Management. As of 2021Q1, azValor Asset Management owns 24 stocks with a total value of $46 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of azValor Iberia FI's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/azvalor+iberia+fi/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of azValor Iberia FI
  1. Tubacex SA (TUB) - 3,393,889 shares, 13.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.85%
  2. Tecnicas Reunidas SA (TRE) - 388,122 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%
  3. Galp Energia SGPS SA (GALP) - 397,480 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.06%
  4. Elecnor SA (ENO) - 357,251 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
  5. Compania de Distribucion Integral Logista Holdings (LOG) - 150,000 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Grifols SA (GRF.P)

azValor Asset Management initiated holding in Grifols SA. The purchase prices were between $12.6 and $16.5, with an estimated average price of $14.37. The stock is now traded at around $15.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 85,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Indra Sistemas SA (IDR)

azValor Asset Management sold out a holding in Indra Sistemas SA. The sale prices were between $6.85 and $7.95, with an estimated average price of $7.43.

Sold Out: ArcelorMittal SA (MTL)

azValor Asset Management sold out a holding in ArcelorMittal SA. The sale prices were between $17.62 and $24.63, with an estimated average price of $20.27.

Sold Out: Acerinox SA (ACX)

azValor Asset Management sold out a holding in Acerinox SA. The sale prices were between $9.03 and $11.13, with an estimated average price of $9.84.

Sold Out: Bankinter SA (BKT)

azValor Asset Management sold out a holding in Bankinter SA. The sale prices were between $3.13 and $4.35, with an estimated average price of $3.76.

Reduced: Melia Hotels International SA (MEL)

azValor Asset Management reduced to a holding in Melia Hotels International SA by 48.09%. The sale prices were between $5.33 and $7.3, with an estimated average price of $6.24. The stock is now traded at around $7.096000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.37%. azValor Asset Management still held 211,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Altri SGPS SA (ALTR)

azValor Asset Management reduced to a holding in Altri SGPS SA by 39.84%. The sale prices were between $4.92 and $6.53, with an estimated average price of $5.63. The stock is now traded at around $6.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2%. azValor Asset Management still held 276,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Applus Services SA (APPS)

azValor Asset Management reduced to a holding in Applus Services SA by 93.39%. The sale prices were between $8.26 and $9.38, with an estimated average price of $8.84. The stock is now traded at around $8.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.64%. azValor Asset Management still held 6,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Semapa SA (SEM)

azValor Asset Management reduced to a holding in Semapa SA by 47.14%. The sale prices were between $8.68 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $10.35. The stock is now traded at around $12.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.34%. azValor Asset Management still held 79,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Repsol SA (REP)

azValor Asset Management reduced to a holding in Repsol SA by 21.15%. The sale prices were between $7.98 and $11.04, with an estimated average price of $9.56. The stock is now traded at around $10.824000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.91%. azValor Asset Management still held 194,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.



