azValor Asset Management Buys Grifols SA, Sells Indra Sistemas SA, ArcelorMittal SA, Melia Hotels International SA

- New Purchases: GRF.P,
- Added Positions: ZOT, TRE, CASH, CMO, ZEG,
- Reduced Positions: MEL, ALTR, APPS, SEM, REP, GALP, TUB, NVG,
- Sold Out: IDR, MTL, ACX, BKT,
These are the top 5 holdings of azValor Iberia FI
- Tubacex SA (TUB) - 3,393,889 shares, 13.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.85%
- Tecnicas Reunidas SA (TRE) - 388,122 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%
- Galp Energia SGPS SA (GALP) - 397,480 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.06%
- Elecnor SA (ENO) - 357,251 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
- Compania de Distribucion Integral Logista Holdings (LOG) - 150,000 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio.
azValor Asset Management initiated holding in Grifols SA. The purchase prices were between $12.6 and $16.5, with an estimated average price of $14.37. The stock is now traded at around $15.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 85,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Indra Sistemas SA (IDR)
azValor Asset Management sold out a holding in Indra Sistemas SA. The sale prices were between $6.85 and $7.95, with an estimated average price of $7.43.Sold Out: ArcelorMittal SA (MTL)
azValor Asset Management sold out a holding in ArcelorMittal SA. The sale prices were between $17.62 and $24.63, with an estimated average price of $20.27.Sold Out: Acerinox SA (ACX)
azValor Asset Management sold out a holding in Acerinox SA. The sale prices were between $9.03 and $11.13, with an estimated average price of $9.84.Sold Out: Bankinter SA (BKT)
azValor Asset Management sold out a holding in Bankinter SA. The sale prices were between $3.13 and $4.35, with an estimated average price of $3.76.Reduced: Melia Hotels International SA (MEL)
azValor Asset Management reduced to a holding in Melia Hotels International SA by 48.09%. The sale prices were between $5.33 and $7.3, with an estimated average price of $6.24. The stock is now traded at around $7.096000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.37%. azValor Asset Management still held 211,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Altri SGPS SA (ALTR)
azValor Asset Management reduced to a holding in Altri SGPS SA by 39.84%. The sale prices were between $4.92 and $6.53, with an estimated average price of $5.63. The stock is now traded at around $6.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2%. azValor Asset Management still held 276,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Applus Services SA (APPS)
azValor Asset Management reduced to a holding in Applus Services SA by 93.39%. The sale prices were between $8.26 and $9.38, with an estimated average price of $8.84. The stock is now traded at around $8.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.64%. azValor Asset Management still held 6,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Semapa SA (SEM)
azValor Asset Management reduced to a holding in Semapa SA by 47.14%. The sale prices were between $8.68 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $10.35. The stock is now traded at around $12.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.34%. azValor Asset Management still held 79,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Repsol SA (REP)
azValor Asset Management reduced to a holding in Repsol SA by 21.15%. The sale prices were between $7.98 and $11.04, with an estimated average price of $9.56. The stock is now traded at around $10.824000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.91%. azValor Asset Management still held 194,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.
