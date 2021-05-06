Matthews China Fund Buys China Construction Bank Corp, Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China, China International Capital Corp, Sells AVIC Jonhon Optronic Technology Co, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Bilibili Inc

New Purchases: 01398, 002080, 300274, 01208, 01024, 02899, KC, 300724, EH, 06606,

Investment company Matthews China Fund Current Portfolio ) buys China Construction Bank Corp, Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China, China International Capital Corp, Sinoma Science & Technology Co, Sungrow Power Supply Co, sells AVIC Jonhon Optronic Technology Co, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Bilibili Inc, China Resources Land, Kweichow Moutai Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matthews China Fund. As of 2021Q1, Matthews China Fund owns 54 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 2,202,400 shares, 10.50% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (09988) - 4,518,800 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.94% China Construction Bank Corp (00939) - 108,095,660 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 297.25% China Merchants Bank Co Ltd (600036) - 9,730,523 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. China International Capital Corp Ltd (03908) - 25,552,000 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.22%

Matthews China Fund initiated holding in Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4.81 and $5.6, with an estimated average price of $5.18. The stock is now traded at around $5.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 48,503,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthews China Fund initiated holding in Sinoma Science & Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.25 and $28.54, with an estimated average price of $24.99. The stock is now traded at around $22.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 7,247,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthews China Fund initiated holding in Sungrow Power Supply Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $62.77 and $119.09, with an estimated average price of $86.12. The stock is now traded at around $85.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 2,330,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthews China Fund initiated holding in MMG Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.01 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $4.2. The stock is now traded at around $5.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 40,456,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthews China Fund initiated holding in Kuaishou Technology. The purchase prices were between $263.8 and $415, with an estimated average price of $318.59. The stock is now traded at around $258.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 648,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthews China Fund initiated holding in Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.64 and $14.58, with an estimated average price of $10.56. The stock is now traded at around $12.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 13,694,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthews China Fund added to a holding in China Construction Bank Corp by 297.25%. The purchase prices were between $5.75 and $6.68, with an estimated average price of $6.23. The stock is now traded at around $6.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 108,095,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthews China Fund added to a holding in China International Capital Corp Ltd by 73.22%. The purchase prices were between $16.1 and $24.45, with an estimated average price of $19.87. The stock is now traded at around $18.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 25,552,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthews China Fund added to a holding in Shandong Sinocera Functional Material Co Ltd by 173.48%. The purchase prices were between $38.39 and $56.5, with an estimated average price of $45.82. The stock is now traded at around $48.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 4,595,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthews China Fund added to a holding in CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd by 80.26%. The purchase prices were between $6.18 and $7.73, with an estimated average price of $6.98. The stock is now traded at around $6.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 42,050,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthews China Fund added to a holding in China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd by 101.19%. The purchase prices were between $10.16 and $14.98, with an estimated average price of $12.01. The stock is now traded at around $14.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 18,572,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthews China Fund added to a holding in Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd by 48.22%. The purchase prices were between $76.54 and $87.82, with an estimated average price of $83.03. The stock is now traded at around $70.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 3,310,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthews China Fund sold out a holding in AVIC Jonhon Optronic Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $59.94 and $85.45, with an estimated average price of $70.98.

Matthews China Fund sold out a holding in China Resources Land Ltd. The sale prices were between $30.1 and $40.8, with an estimated average price of $34.27.

Matthews China Fund sold out a holding in Zhejiang Juhua Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.62 and $10, with an estimated average price of $8.73.

Matthews China Fund sold out a holding in Sunwoda Electronic Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $19.09 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $25.03.

Matthews China Fund sold out a holding in Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.58 and $33.72, with an estimated average price of $29.32.

Matthews China Fund sold out a holding in Chinasoft International Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.23 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $8.69.

Matthews China Fund reduced to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 74.77%. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5. The stock is now traded at around $14.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.91%. Matthews China Fund still held 520,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.