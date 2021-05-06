Matthews China Fund Buys China Construction Bank Corp, Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China, China International Capital Corp, Sells AVIC Jonhon Optronic Technology Co, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Bilibili Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Matthews China Fund Buys China Construction Bank Corp, Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China, China International Capital Corp, Sells AVIC Jonhon Optronic Technology Co, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Bilibili Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Matthews China Fund (Current Portfolio) buys China Construction Bank Corp, Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China, China International Capital Corp, Sinoma Science & Technology Co, Sungrow Power Supply Co, sells AVIC Jonhon Optronic Technology Co, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Bilibili Inc, China Resources Land, Kweichow Moutai Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matthews China Fund. As of 2021Q1, Matthews China Fund owns 54 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Matthews China Fund's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/matthews+china+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Matthews China Fund
  1. Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 2,202,400 shares, 10.50% of the total portfolio.
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (09988) - 4,518,800 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.94%
  3. China Construction Bank Corp (00939) - 108,095,660 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 297.25%
  4. China Merchants Bank Co Ltd (600036) - 9,730,523 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio.
  5. China International Capital Corp Ltd (03908) - 25,552,000 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.22%
New Purchase: Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China Ltd (01398)

Matthews China Fund initiated holding in Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4.81 and $5.6, with an estimated average price of $5.18. The stock is now traded at around $5.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 48,503,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sinoma Science & Technology Co Ltd (002080)

Matthews China Fund initiated holding in Sinoma Science & Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.25 and $28.54, with an estimated average price of $24.99. The stock is now traded at around $22.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 7,247,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sungrow Power Supply Co Ltd (300274)

Matthews China Fund initiated holding in Sungrow Power Supply Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $62.77 and $119.09, with an estimated average price of $86.12. The stock is now traded at around $85.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 2,330,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MMG Ltd (01208)

Matthews China Fund initiated holding in MMG Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.01 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $4.2. The stock is now traded at around $5.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 40,456,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kuaishou Technology (01024)

Matthews China Fund initiated holding in Kuaishou Technology. The purchase prices were between $263.8 and $415, with an estimated average price of $318.59. The stock is now traded at around $258.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 648,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd (02899)

Matthews China Fund initiated holding in Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.64 and $14.58, with an estimated average price of $10.56. The stock is now traded at around $12.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 13,694,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: China Construction Bank Corp (00939)

Matthews China Fund added to a holding in China Construction Bank Corp by 297.25%. The purchase prices were between $5.75 and $6.68, with an estimated average price of $6.23. The stock is now traded at around $6.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 108,095,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: China International Capital Corp Ltd (03908)

Matthews China Fund added to a holding in China International Capital Corp Ltd by 73.22%. The purchase prices were between $16.1 and $24.45, with an estimated average price of $19.87. The stock is now traded at around $18.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 25,552,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Shandong Sinocera Functional Material Co Ltd (300285)

Matthews China Fund added to a holding in Shandong Sinocera Functional Material Co Ltd by 173.48%. The purchase prices were between $38.39 and $56.5, with an estimated average price of $45.82. The stock is now traded at around $48.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 4,595,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd (00884)

Matthews China Fund added to a holding in CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd by 80.26%. The purchase prices were between $6.18 and $7.73, with an estimated average price of $6.98. The stock is now traded at around $6.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 42,050,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd (03669)

Matthews China Fund added to a holding in China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd by 101.19%. The purchase prices were between $10.16 and $14.98, with an estimated average price of $12.01. The stock is now traded at around $14.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 18,572,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd (601318)

Matthews China Fund added to a holding in Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd by 48.22%. The purchase prices were between $76.54 and $87.82, with an estimated average price of $83.03. The stock is now traded at around $70.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 3,310,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: AVIC Jonhon Optronic Technology Co Ltd (002179)

Matthews China Fund sold out a holding in AVIC Jonhon Optronic Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $59.94 and $85.45, with an estimated average price of $70.98.

Sold Out: China Resources Land Ltd (01109)

Matthews China Fund sold out a holding in China Resources Land Ltd. The sale prices were between $30.1 and $40.8, with an estimated average price of $34.27.

Sold Out: Zhejiang Juhua Co Ltd (600160)

Matthews China Fund sold out a holding in Zhejiang Juhua Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.62 and $10, with an estimated average price of $8.73.

Sold Out: Sunwoda Electronic Co Ltd (300207)

Matthews China Fund sold out a holding in Sunwoda Electronic Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $19.09 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $25.03.

Sold Out: Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co Ltd (300003)

Matthews China Fund sold out a holding in Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.58 and $33.72, with an estimated average price of $29.32.

Sold Out: Chinasoft International Ltd (00354)

Matthews China Fund sold out a holding in Chinasoft International Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.23 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $8.69.

Reduced: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Matthews China Fund reduced to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 74.77%. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5. The stock is now traded at around $14.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.91%. Matthews China Fund still held 520,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Matthews China Fund. Also check out:

1. Matthews China Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Matthews China Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Matthews China Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Matthews China Fund keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider