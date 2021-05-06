Jeff Auxier Comments on Merck

Merck & Co., Inc. ( MRK, Financial)

While their COVID-19 vaccine efforts were not fruitful, Merck still has Keytruda, the second largest drug in the world by revenue, and a stellar pipeline with 38 phase two programs, 22 phase three programs, and five programs under review. 70% of its pharma portfolio consists of physician-administered drugs, which has been hurt by reduced patient office visits. Merck ranks number two in the industry for R&D expenditures and, despite being a clear leader in the immuno-oncology market, sells for a very cheap 12 times earnings.

From Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio)'s Auxier Asset Management first-quarter 2021 commentary.