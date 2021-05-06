Jeff Auxier Comments on Visa

Visa Inc. ( V, Financial)

Visa has suffered from weak cross border transactions as much of Europe is still in recession. It has been rolling out Visa Direct, which is growing twice as fast as when they rolled out their Debit platform in the '90s. They are trying to be "the network of networks." For example, Visa and Airbnb just partnered to use Visa Direct in order to get hosts paid faster. In March, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Justice Department is investigating Visa for anticompetitive practices with their debit card transactions. The DOJ's Antitrust Division is attempting to determine whether Visa limited merchants' ability to use other, less expensive networks. Also in March, Visa announced a partnership with Hong Kong-based Crypto.com. Crypto.com is an online payment and cryptocurrency platform that gives Visa some access to the burgeoning cryptocurrency market.

From Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio)'s Auxier Asset Management first-quarter 2021 commentary.