Jeff Auxier Comments on Medtronic

Medtronic PLC ( MDT, Financial)

By 2030 all baby boomers will be 65 or older. By 2060, according to the US Census Bureau, the US population will grow by 79 million people to 404 million while the median age will go up five years to 43. Medtronic has a strong culture focused on innovation. It is the largest pure-play medical device maker. They hold 49,000 patents. In March, the FDA approved a new transcatheter pulmonary valve for patients with congenital heart disease. Congenital heart disease is the most common birth defect in the US, affecting an estimated 40,000 infants a year.

From Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio)'s Auxier Asset Management first-quarter 2021 commentary.