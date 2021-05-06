Horizon Therapeutics plc to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Health Care Conference





Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that the Company will participate in the following conference in May:









Bank of America Securities 2021 Health Care Conference (Virtual)















Date: Tuesday, May 11, 2021









Presentation Time: 3:30 p.m. ET













The conference presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed by visiting Horizon's website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.horizontherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.









About Horizon









Horizon is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.





