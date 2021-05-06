Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecolab Inc. announced today at its annual meeting of stockholders that the slate of thirteen director nominees named in the companys proxy statement was elected for a one-year term ending at its annual meeting of stockholders in May 2022.



In other business during todays meeting, stockholders ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Ecolab's independent registered public accounting firm for 2021 and approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of executives disclosed in the companys proxy statement. Also at the meeting, a stockholder proposal regarding proxy access was not approved.

The final vote tabulation on all matters voted upon during todays meeting will be reported to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on a current report on Form 8-K and such report will be made available on the companys website, www.investor.ecolab.com.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab ( ECL, Financial) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $12 billion and more than 44,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

Follow us on LinkedIn @Ecolab, Twitter @Ecolab, Instagram @Ecolab_Inc and Facebook @Ecolab.

Investor Contacts:

Michael J. Monahan

+1 651 250 2809

Nate Brochmann

+1 651 250 3837

Andrew C. Hedberg

+1 651 250 2185

May 6, 2021

(ECL-C)