Boston Properties Announces 98,000 Square Foot, 12-Year Lease With Boston Consulting Group

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image



Boston+Properties%2C+Inc. (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced today it has signed a 98,000 square foot, 12-year lease with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) at Metropolitan Square in Washington, DC. BCG, a pioneer in business strategy and one of the largest management consulting firms in the world, is relocating their DC regional offices from Bethesda, MD and expanding their footprint at Met Square to accommodate planned growth.



BCG has had a robust presence in the Washington, DC metro region for many years, said Justin Dean, Washington, DC Managing Director & Partner, BCG. The move to Met Square only strengthens our commitment to the community. As leaders in consulting and partners to leading businesses, non-profits, and public sector agencies in the area, we believe being in the heart of the city enables us to serve clients ever more directly.



We are so pleased that BCG selected the recently renovated Met Square for their new offices in Washington, DC, said Jake Stroman, Senior Vice President, Leasing, BXP. The reimagined and collaborative spaces are the perfect environment for a firm like BCG whose model is built on collaboration and connection. The lease demonstrates the momentum we are experiencing at Met Square.



The iconic Met Square underwent $60 million of renovations that were completed in 2020. The extensive renovation program included new atrium finishes and glass, new common areas and private event spaces, and a penthouse rooftop terrace with sweeping views of Washingtons landmarks. A new 15,000 square foot amenity zone provides a variety of offerings for office customers including an atrium lounge, conference facility and multiple collaboration zones, and tenant concierge services. The building is LEED EB-Gold Certified.



The BXP team was represented by Ed Clark, Brendan Owen, Kate Kaltenborn, and Max Planning with Newmark, and BCG was represented by Mark Richardson and Malcolm Marshall with Cushman & Wakefield.



About Boston Properties



Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Companys portfolio totals 51.6 million square feet and 196 properties, including nine properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information about BXP, please visit our website at www.bxp.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506006239/en/

