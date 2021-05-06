BOTHELL, Wash., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --BioLife Solutions, Inc.(NASDAQ: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of a portfolio of class-defining bioproduction products and services for cell and gene therapies and the broader biopharma market, today announced that the Company's first quarter 2021 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, May 13, 2021, and that the Company will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) that afternoon. Management will provide an overview of the Company's financial results and a general business update.

To access the webcast, log onto the Investor Relations page of the BioLife Solutions website at http://www.biolifesolutions.com/earnings. Alternatively, you may access the live conference call by dialing 1 (844) 825-0512 or international callers 1 (315) 625-6880 with the following Conference ID: 2173735. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will be archived on http://www.biolifesolutions.com/ for 90 days.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of class-defining cell and gene therapy bioproduction tools and services. Our tools portfolio includes our proprietary CryoStorfreeze media and HypoThermosol shipping and storage media, ThawSTAR family of automated, water-free thawing products, evo cold chain management system, Custom Biogenic Systems high capacity storage freezers, Stirling Ultracold mechanical freezers and SciSafe biologic storage services. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com, and follow BioLife on Twitter.

Media & Investor Relations

Roderick de Greef

Chief Financial Officer

(425) 686-6002

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biolife-solutions-to-report-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-and-provide-business-update-on-may-13-2021-301286005.html

SOURCE BioLife Solutions, Inc.