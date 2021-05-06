Natera Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Natera Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, May 6, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 and provided an update on recent business progress and financial outlook.

Natera, Inc. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Natera, Inc.)

Recent Accomplishments & Highlights

  • Generated total revenues of $152.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $94.0 million in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 62%. Product revenues grew 36% over the same period. First quarter 2021 revenues include a one-time revenue recognition of $28.6 million from the conclusion of the Qiagen partnership.
  • Processed approximately 348,200 tests in the first quarter of 2021, compared to approximately 235,500 tests processed in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 48%.
  • Raising full year 2021 revenue guidance by $50M given overall strong momentum.
  • Implemented first wave of Panorama AI improvements with immediate impact on test performance, patient experience and cost of goods sold.
  • Received new local coverage decision from CMS which opens the pathway to Prospera reimbursement in multiple organs.
  • Initiated second phase 3 trial with Genentech using Signatera as a companion diagnostic in early-stage muscle invasive bladder cancer.
  • Received two additional breakthrough device designations for Signatera in new indications.
  • Positive Signatera data presented in ovarian cancer at AACR and multiple myeloma data expected at ASCO.

"Q1 was yet another record quarter for Natera," said Steve Chapman, Natera's Chief Executive Officer. "Our volumes continued to accelerate, we launched Panorama AI, and we expanded our market opportunity with positive new data in both organ health and oncology. As a result of our Q1 performance and the current momentum in the business, we are increasing our revenue forecast for the year by $50 million."

First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 Financial Results

Total revenues were $152.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $94.0 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 62%. The product revenues were $118.4 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $87.0 million in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 36%. The increase in product revenues was driven by an increase in test volumes compared to the first quarter of 2020. Licensing and other revenues increased by approximately $27.0 million over the same period, mainly due to revenue recognized from the Qiagen arrangement of approximately $28.6 million of previously deferred revenue. Natera processed approximately 348,200 tests in the first quarter of 2021, including approximately 333,400 tests accessioned in its laboratory, compared to approximately 235,500 tests processed, including approximately 222,400 tests accessioned in its laboratory, in the first quarter of 2020.

In the three months ended March 31, 2021, Natera recognized revenue on approximately 313,800 tests for which results were reported to customers in the period (tests reported), including approximately 300,000 tests reported from its laboratory, compared to approximately 221,500 tests reported, including approximately 209,200 tests reported from its laboratory, in the first quarter of 2020, an overall increase of 42% for the quarter.

Gross profit* for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 was $85.5 million and $49.0 million, respectively, representing a gross margin of 56% and 52%, respectively. Natera was able to achieve higher margins in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter 2020 as a result of increased other revenue recognized from the Qiagen arrangement.

Total operating expenses, representing research and development expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses, for the first quarter of 2021 were $148.5 million, compared to $83.9 million in the same period of the prior year, an increase of 77%. The increases were primarily driven by headcount growth to support the Company's expansion, volume growth, and product development.

Loss from operations for the first quarter of 2021 was $63.0 million compared to $34.9 million for the same period of the prior year.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2021 was $63.9 million, or ($0.74) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $35.4 million, or ($0.45) per diluted share, for the same period in 2020. Weighted average shares outstanding were approximately 86.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 78.3 million in the first quarter of the prior year.

At March 31, 2021, Natera held $653.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash, compared to $405.9 million as of March 31, 2020. As of March 31, 2021, Natera had a total outstanding debt balance of $329.6 million, comprised of $50.1 million with accrued interest under its $50.0 million line of credit with UBS at a variable interest rate of 30-day LIBOR plus 110 bps and a net carrying amount of $279.5 million under its seven-year convertible senior notes. The convertible senior notes were issued in April 2020 for net proceeds of $278.3 million. The gross principal balance outstanding for the convertible senior notes was $287.5 million as of March 31, 2021.

Financial Outlook

Natera anticipates 2021 total revenue of $550 million to $575 million; 2021 gross margin to be approximately 52% to 55% of revenues; selling, general and administrative costs to be approximately $440 million to $460 million; research and development costs to be $165 million to $185 million, and net cash burn to be $230 million to $250 million**.

* Gross profit is calculated as GAAP total revenues less GAAP cost of revenues. Gross margin is calculated as gross profit divided by GAAP total revenues.

** Cash burn is calculated as the sum of GAAP net cash used by operating activities (estimated for 2021 to be between $210 million and $230 million) and GAAP net purchases of property and equipment (estimated for 2021 to be approximately $20 million).

Test Volume Summary


Unit

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

Definition

Tests processed

348,200

235,500

Tests accessioned in our laboratory plus units processed outside of our laboratory

Tests accessioned

333,400

222,400

Test accessioned in our laboratory

Tests reported in our laboratory

300,000

209,200

Total tests reported in our laboratory less units reported outside of our laboratory

About Natera

Natera is a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing from a simple blood draw. The mission of the company is to change the management of disease worldwide with a focus on women's health, oncology, and organ health. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in San Carlos, California and Austin, Texas. It offers proprietary genetic testing services to inform obstetricians, transplant physicians, oncologists, and cancer researchers, including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform.

Conference Call Information

Event:

Natera's First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Date:

Thursday, May 6, 2021

Time:

1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET)

Live Dial-In:

(877) 823-0171, Domestic


(617) 500-6932, International



Password:

7557308

Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/29k86t7p

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including regarding the company's business operations in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release are based upon Natera's current plans, estimates, and expectations, as of the date of this release, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Natera disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including: we face numerous uncertainties and challenges in achieving our financial projections and goals; we may be unable to maintain our business and operations as planned in light of the COVID-19 pandemic; we may be unable to further increase the use and adoption of Panorama and Horizon, through our direct sales efforts or through our laboratory partners, or to develop and successfully commercialize new products, including Signatera and Prospera; we have incurred losses since our inception and we anticipate that we will continue to incur losses for the foreseeable future; our quarterly results may fluctuate from period to period; our estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth may prove to be inaccurate; we may be unable to compete successfully with existing or future products or services offered by our competitors; we may not be successful in commercializing our cloud-based distribution model; our products may not perform as expected; the results of our clinical studies, including our SNP-based Microdeletion and Aneuploidy RegisTry, or SMART, Study, may not be compelling to professional societies or payors as supporting the use of our tests, particularly in the average-risk pregnancy population or for microdeletions screening, or may not be able to be replicated in later studies required for regulatory approvals or clearances; if either of our CLIA-certified laboratory facilities becomes inoperable, we will be unable to perform our tests and our business will be harmed; we rely on a limited number of suppliers or, in some cases, single suppliers, for some of our laboratory instruments and materials and may not be able to find replacements or immediately transition to alternative suppliers; if we are unable to successfully scale our operations, our business could suffer; the marketing, sale, and use of Panorama and our other products could result in substantial damages arising from product liability or professional liability claims that exceed our resources; we may be unable to expand third-party payer coverage and reimbursement for Panorama, Horizon and our other tests, and we may be required to refund reimbursements already received; third-party payers may withdraw coverage or provide lower levels of reimbursement due to changing policies, billing complexities or other factors, such as the increased focus by third-party payers on requiring that prior authorization be obtained prior to conducting a test; if the FDA were to begin actively regulating our tests, we could incur substantial costs and delays associated with trying to obtain premarket clearance or approval and incur costs associated with complying with post-market controls; litigation or other proceedings, resulting from either third party claims of intellectual property infringement or third party infringement of our technology, is costly, time-consuming and could limit our ability to commercialize our products or services; any inability to effectively protect our proprietary technology could harm our competitive position or our brand; and we cannot guarantee that we will be able to service and comply with our outstanding debt obligations or achieve our expectations regarding the conversion of our outstanding convertible notes.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under the captions, "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available on our website at www.natera.com under the Investor Relations section and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Natera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Contacts

Natera, Inc.

Investor Relations
Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., 510-826-2350

Media
Kate Stabrawa, Communications, Natera, Inc., 720-318-4080 [email protected]

Natera, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)










March 31,


December 31,



2021


2020



(Unaudited)


(1)

Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


$

65,126


$

48,668

Restricted cash



163



187

Short-term investments



588,446



688,606

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2,970 in 2021 and $3,080 in 2020



87,562



78,565

Inventory



23,676



20,031

Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net



26,430



26,606

Total current assets



791,403



862,663

Property and equipment, net



40,177



33,348

Operating lease right-of-use assets



49,526



21,399

Other assets



12,406



14,743

Total assets


$

893,512


$

932,153

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable


$

4,682


$

8,096

Accrued compensation



25,870



30,371

Other accrued liabilities



77,296



60,407

Deferred revenue, current portion



9,069



50,125

Short-term debt financing



50,052



50,054

Total current liabilities



166,969



199,053

Long-term debt financing



279,471



202,493

Deferred revenue, long-term portion



23,816



22,805

Operating lease liabilities, long-term portion



50,811



21,246

Other long-term liabilities





320

Total liabilities



521,067



445,917








Commitments and contingencies














Stockholders' equity:







Common stock (2)



9



9

Additional paid in capital



1,356,212



1,411,286

Accumulated deficit



(986,973)



(929,318)

Accumulated other comprehensive gain



3,197



4,259

Total stockholders' equity



372,445



486,236

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

893,512


$

932,153



(1)

The condensed, consolidated balance sheet at December 31, 2020 has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

(2)

As of December 31, 2020, there were approximately 87,430,000 shares of common stock issued and outstanding.

Natera, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)











Three months ended




March 31,




2021


2020


(in thousands, except per share data)





(1)


Revenues








Product revenues


$

118,382


$

87,046


Licensing and other revenues



33,934



6,966


Total revenues



152,316



94,012


Cost and expenses








Cost of product revenues



61,322



41,520


Cost of licensing and other revenues



5,491



3,458


Research and development



40,188



18,225


Selling, general and administrative



108,332



65,681


Total cost and expenses



215,333



128,884


Loss from operations



(63,017)



(34,872)


Interest expense



(2,073)



(2,464)


Interest and other income, net



1,371



1,987


Loss before income taxes



(63,719)



(35,349)


Income tax expense



(134)



(23)


Net loss


$

(63,853)


$

(35,372)


Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities, net of tax



(1,062)



4,747


Comprehensive loss


$

(64,915)


$

(30,625)










Net loss per share:








Basic and diluted


$

(0.74)


$

(0.45)


Weighted-average number of shares used in computing basic and diluted
net loss per share:








Basic and diluted



86,689



78,287




(1)

The condensed, consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 have been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements for the periods included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natera-reports-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-301286142.html

SOURCE Natera, Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)