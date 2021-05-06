Datadog Appoints Adam Blitzer as Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced the appointment of Adam Blitzer as Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Blitzer brings fourteen years of experience in the SaaS space. Mr. Blitzer was at Salesforce for eight years, culminating in his role as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Digital (Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud, and Experience Cloud). Prior to his time at Salesforce, Mr. Blitzer founded Pardot, which is now owned by Salesforce and is considered the top B2B marketing automation platform in the industry. Mr. Blitzer holds a BA from Duke University.

"We're excited to have Adam join Datadog," said Olivier Pomel, Chief Executive Officer, Datadog. "Adam brings deep experience with SaaS companies, including his successful eight year tenure at Salesforce. Adam will help us scale our SaaS platform, and we look forward to his contributions to Datadog's vision of being the most comprehensive monitoring and security platform for cloud applications."

"I am deeply impressed by Datadog's success in creating an end-to-end SaaS platform for monitoring and analytics, and its vision to break down silos among developers, operations teams, and security teams," said Mr. Blitzer. "I'm thrilled to be joining the Datadog team, and I'm looking forward to partnering with Olivier and the rest of the executive team to help the business continue to scale."

Mr. Blitzer will join Datadog on Monday, May 10, 2021.

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

