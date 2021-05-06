Logo
Datadog Appoints Adam Blitzer as Chief Operating Officer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced the appointment of Adam Blitzer as Chief Operating Officer.

(PRNewsfoto/Datadog, Inc.)

Mr. Blitzer brings fourteen years of experience in the SaaS space. Mr. Blitzer was at Salesforce for eight years, culminating in his role as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Digital (Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud, and Experience Cloud). Prior to his time at Salesforce, Mr. Blitzer founded Pardot, which is now owned by Salesforce and is considered the top B2B marketing automation platform in the industry. Mr. Blitzer holds a BA from Duke University.

"We're excited to have Adam join Datadog," said Olivier Pomel, Chief Executive Officer, Datadog. "Adam brings deep experience with SaaS companies, including his successful eight year tenure at Salesforce. Adam will help us scale our SaaS platform, and we look forward to his contributions to Datadog's vision of being the most comprehensive monitoring and security platform for cloud applications."

"I am deeply impressed by Datadog's success in creating an end-to-end SaaS platform for monitoring and analytics, and its vision to break down silos among developers, operations teams, and security teams," said Mr. Blitzer. "I'm thrilled to be joining the Datadog team, and I'm looking forward to partnering with Olivier and the rest of the executive team to help the business continue to scale."

Mr. Blitzer will join Datadog on Monday, May 10, 2021.

About Datadog
Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, including statements related to the scaling of our business, reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2021, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Contact
For Datadog
Martin Bergman
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/datadog-appoints-adam-blitzer-as-chief-operating-officer-301285925.html

SOURCE Datadog, Inc.

