Accuray Incorporated Reports Inducement Awards Under NASDAQ Listing Rules

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 6, 2021

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) today reported, as required by NASDAQ Listing Rules, equity inducement awards to Jean-Philippe Pignol, M.D., Ph.D., the company's new Chief Medical & Technology Officer. As a material inducement to Dr. Pignol joining the company, and in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the Board approved granting Dr. Pignol (i) an award of 53,191 restricted stock units covering shares of the company's common stock, and (ii) a stock option to purchase 96,480 shares of the company's common stock, in each case effective as of April 30, 2021 (collectively, the "Inducement Awards"). The Inducement Awards were made outside of the company's current equity plan, but are subject to terms and conditions generally consistent with those in the company's 2016 Equity Incentive Plan.

Accuray Incorporated (PRNewsFoto/Accuray Incorporated) (PRNewsFoto/Accuray Incorporated)

Twenty-five percent of the restricted stock units subject to the restricted stock unit award will vest on each yearly anniversary of the restricted stock unit award's grant date, subject to Dr. Pignol's continued service through each applicable vesting date.

The stock option award has a ten-year term and a per share exercise price of $4.70, representing the closing price of the company's common stock as quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on the stock option award's date of grant. Twenty-five percent of the shares subject to the option will vest on the first yearly anniversary of the option's grant date and an additional 1/48th of the aggregate number of shares subject to the option will vest each month thereafter, subject to Dr. Pignol's continued service through each applicable vesting date.

About Accuray
Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex caseswhile making commonly treatable cases even easierto meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Media Contact
Beth Kaplan
Public Relations Director, Accuray
+1 (408) 789-4426
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accuray-incorporated-reports-inducement-awards-under-nasdaq-listing-rules-301286148.html

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated

