REGENXBIO to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced it will present at the following May investor conferences, which will each be held in a virtual meeting format:

Bank of America Securities 2021 Virtual Health Care Conference Day

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. E.T.

RBC Capital Markets 2021 Global Healthcare Virtual Conference

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 10:55 a.m. E.T.

UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. E.T.

A live webcast of each fireside chat can be accessed in the 'Investors' section of REGENXBIO's website at www.regenxbio.com. An archived replay of each webcast will be available on the same website for approximately 30 days following each fireside chat.

About REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas.

