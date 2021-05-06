Planet Fitness and iFIT Strengthen Partnership

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Planet Fitness and iFIT Strengthen Partnership

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Planet Fitness Announces Minority Investment in iFIT Health & Fitness Inc.

PR Newswire

HAMPTON, N.H., May 6, 2021

HAMPTON, N.H., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT), one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the U.S. with more members than any other fitness brand, today announced a minority investment in iFIT, a leading global health and fitness technology company that develops and sells interactive software, content, and equipment.

This investment builds upon Planet Fitness and iFIT's existing collaboration announced in April 2020, in which Planet Fitness partnered with iFIT to accelerate Planet Fitness' digital offerings with expanded and enhanced content.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to invest in iFIT, a leader in streaming interactive fitness technology," said Chris Rondeau, CEO of Planet Fitness. "Given our size and scale as a leader in brick and mortar fitness with more than 2,100 locations, this relationship between both companies deepens our current partnership and unlocks powerful opportunities to further accelerate our digital content strategy, and explore future complementary mind and body wellness offerings, creating additional value for our members."

Rondeau continued, "Our differentiated content is geared toward breaking down the barriers to fitness for the approximately 80 percent of the population that does not belong to a gym, according to the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA). We view our digital membership as another way to introduce more people to the Judgement Free Zone and to further democratize fitness. I believe that the future of the fitness industry is truly about bricks with clicks the powerful combination of providing people with a high quality, community focused in-person fitness experience coupled with the ability to engage with them outside our four walls, leveraging differentiated, premium content, wherever they are."

"We are excited to welcome Planet Fitness as an iFIT investor and expand our existing partnership," said Scott Watterson, founder, chairman and CEO of iFIT. "Chris and the Planet Fitness team are leaders in brick and mortar fitness and share iFIT's mission: to make interactive fitness accessible for all. This investment and Planet Fitness' continued partnership will accelerate iFIT's decades-long legacy of innovating immersive, engaging fitness experiences for everyone, everywhere. We look forward to furthering our work with Planet Fitness and innovating together to bring the best training experience to our members wherever they choose to work out."

The current partnership between both brands has created new iFIT trainer-led workouts that stream on the Planet Fitness mobile app for people of all fitness levels and interests that are fun, motivating and judgement free. The exclusive content brings iFIT's most popular trainers to the Planet Fitness family, with workouts for beginner and intermediate levels to help people progress through their fitness journey. Many of these workouts are available for free to both Planet Fitness members and non-members and span a broad range of fitness and wellness categories, including at-home cardio, at-home strength-training, stretching and more. These iFIT trainer-led workouts have been some of the most popular to-date, and together with the workout library already available on the Planet Fitness App, more than 500 workouts are available for free.

Jefferies LLC served as sole financial advisor to Planet Fitness and iFIT Health & Fitness. Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal advisor to Planet Fitness and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal advisor to iFIT Health & Fitness.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2021, Planet Fitness had more than 14.1 million members and 2,146 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

About iFIT

iFIT Health & Fitness is a global health and fitness technology company that provides unmatched connected fitness experiences and solutions to its growing community of millions of engaged members across 120 countries. IFIT's industry-leading brands NordicTrack, ProForm and Freemotion are powered by the iFIT integrated health and fitness platform, which seamlessly connects the company's proprietary software, experiential content and interactive hardware. Based in Logan, Utah, the company offers immersive, adaptive, personalized workout experiences for every fitness level and interest. As the original pioneer of connected health and fitness technology, iFIT is fueled by a passion to innovate, with a portfolio of more than 400 active and pending patents in areas ranging from interactive streaming to adaptive fitness technology. iFIT delivers these patented interactive experiences through an extensive offering of live and on-demand content across a full range of fitness modalities.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/planet-fitness-and-ifit-strengthen-partnership-301285947.html

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)