TORONTO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF)(Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, is pleased to announce that Chairman Chris Naprawa will present live at Canaccord Genuity's 2021 Virtual Cannabis Conference on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. EDT (10:00 a.m. PDT).

Khiron to Present at Canaccord Genuity's Virtual Cannabis Conference

Webcast details:



DATE: May 11, 2021

TIME: 1:00 p.m. EDT / 10:00 a.m. PDT

PRESENTERS: Chris Naprawa, Chairman of Khiron Board of Directors

REGISTER LINK: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord55/khrn/2462904

Recently Announced Khiron Highlights

With the start of medical cannabis insurance coverage in Colombia in December 2020 , the Company filled approximately 135% more prescriptions in Q1 2021 than in all of 2020. Additionally, in Q1 2021, 60% of medical cannabis prescriptions filled in Colombia were fully covered by insurance.

in , the Company filled approximately 135% more prescriptions in Q1 2021 than in all of 2020. Additionally, in Q1 2021, 60% of medical cannabis prescriptions filled in were fully covered by insurance. The Company continues to benefit from favourable market conditions and vertically integrated operations, generating gross margins of 92% on its Medical Cannabis Product segment in Q4 2020 and filling more than 17,000 prescriptions between April 2020 and March 2021 .

and . Khiron recently entered into a strategic partnership with Cellen Therapeutics, a leader in digital healthcare in the UK, to increase patient access via medical cannabis education. Additionally, the Company continues to expand its product offering in the UK.

The Company successfully delivered its first shipment of Khiron branded EU-GMP certified medical cannabis product to Germany , providing immediate access to the German market through its distribution partner, Nimbus Health GmbH.

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a vertically integrated medical and CPG cannabis company with core operations in Latin America, and operational activity in Europe and North America. Khiron is the leading medical cannabis provider in Colombia and the first company licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution and sales, and international export of both low and high THC medical cannabis products. The Company has filled medical cannabis prescriptions in Colombia, Peru, Germany and the United Kingdom, and is positioned to commence sales in Mexico and Brazil in 2021.

Leveraging wholly-owned medical clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and agricultural infrastructure to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty. Its Wellbeing Products unit launched the first branded CBD skincare brand in Colombia, with Kuida now marketed in multiple jurisdictions in Latin America, the US and United Kingdom. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

Visit Khiron online at investors.khiron.ca and on Instagram @khironlife.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information, including without limitation, statements relating to the Company's anticipated sales and operations in Brazil and Mexico, the opening of additional satellite clinics and locations in Colombia, the effects of the Company's first shipment of medical cannabis live plant material to Europe from Colombia, the ability of specialists to prescribe smaller quantities of medical cannabis flower products, the Company's growth expectations and strategic plans. Khiron undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Khiron, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable).

Although Khiron believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statements have been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate, including without limitation those regarding the continuance of favourable market conditions in the Company's current markets and the anticipated demand for medical cannabis in the markets in which the Company operates or is contemplating operations.

Readers are cautioned that the above lists of forward-looking statements and assumptions are not exhaustive. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a number of factors and risks. These include the risk factors discussed in Khiron's most recently filed annual information form, which is available on Khiron's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof.

Khiron disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

