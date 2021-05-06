Manulife Announces Election of Directors

PR Newswire
TORONTO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Financial Corporation (Manulife) announced today that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 10, 2021 were each elected as a director at the Annual Meeting held earlier today. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.
NAME OF NOMINEE
VOTES FOR
%
VOTES WITHHELD
%
Nicole S. Arnaboldi
1,100,429,897
99.67
3,697,327
0.33
Guy L.T. Bainbridge
1,101,297,762
99.74
2,829,462
0.26
Joseph P. Caron
1,092,786,744
98.97
11,340,480
1.03
John M. Cassaday
1,073,409,945
97.22
30,717,249
2.78
Susan F. Dabarno
1,102,324,387
99.84
1,802,837
0.16
Julie E. Dickson
1,100,399,263
99.66
3,727,961
0.34
Sheila S. Fraser
1,082,147,785
98.01
21,979,439
1.99
Roy Gori
1,098,893,161
99.53
5,234,063
0.47
Tsun-yan Hsieh
1,096,048,026
99.27
8,079,198
0.73
Donald R. Lindsay
1,077,746,950
97.61
26,380,274
2.39
John R. V. Palmer
1,094,589,410
99.14
9,537,814
0.86
C. James Prieur
1,099,459,397
99.58
4,667,827
0.42
Andrea S. Rosen
1,089,755,852
98.70
14,371,372
1.30
Leagh E. Turner
1,097,974,220
99.44
6,153,004
0.56
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be available shortly on our website and will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.
About Manulife
Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and our global wealth and asset management segment, Manulife Investment Management, serves individuals, institutions and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2020, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 118,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 30 million customers. As of March 31, 2021, we had CAD$1.3 trillion (US$1.0 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $31.3 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.
