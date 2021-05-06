Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (AIT) President and CEO Neil A Schrimsher Sold $2.1 million of Shares

President and CEO of Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Neil A Schrimsher (insider trades) sold 20,664 shares of AIT on 05/06/2021 at an average price of $101.84 a share. The total sale was $2.1 million.
