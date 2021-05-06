US Indexes Close with Gains Thursday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34548.53 on Thursday with a gain of 318.19 points or 0.93%. The S&P 500 closed at 4201.62 for a gain of 34.03 points or 0.82%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13632.84 for a gain of 50.42 points or 0.37%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 18.39 for a loss of -0.76 points or -3.97%.

Thursday's Market Movers

The major U.S. indexes ended with gains Thursday. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.37% after technology stocks led losses yesterday. Across sectors, financials and consumer staples led gains. Cannabis, video games, electric vehicles, and biotech were lower.

Earnings headlines for the day included:

Financial): Revenue of $5.06 billion increased 266.7% year over year and beat estimates by $1.73 billion. Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.08 beat estimates by $0.14 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 beat estimates by $0.25. Peloton Interactive ( PTON , Financial): Revenue of $1.26 billion increased 140.2% year over year and beat estimates by $140 million. Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.03 beat estimates by $0.10. Yesterday Peloton announced treadmill recalls. Thursday the stock was up 1.40%.

Financial): Revenue of $574.18 million increased 78.9% year over year and beat estimates by $82.9 million. Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.54 beat estimates by $0.67. Moderna ( MRNA , Financial): Revenue of $1.94 billion missed estimates by $120 million. Q1 GAAP EPS of $2.84 beat estimates by $0.74.

In other news:

498,000 Americans filed for jobless claims, down from 590,000. Continuing jobless claims were 3.690 million, up from 3.653 million.

The Productivity and Costs Report was released. Unit labor costs decreased -0.3% in the first quarter following an increase of 5.6%. Nonfarm productivity increased 5.4% following a decrease of -3.8%.

The Treasury held auctions for 4-week bills at a rate of 0.010% and 8-week bills at a rate of 0.010%.

Freddie Mac released its weekly mortgage market survey. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.96%, down from 2.98%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.30%, down from 2.31%.

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,241.42 for a gain of 0.055 points or 0.0024%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,361.61 for a gain of 7.80 points or 0.58%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14560.94 for a loss of -113.80 points or -0.78%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11485.35 for a gain of 83.04 points or 0.73%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,739.43 for a gain of 12.76 points or 0.47%; the S&P 100 at 1,908.27 for a gain of 19.26 points or 1.02%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,613.73 for a gain of 110.36 points or 0.82%; the Russell 3000 at 2,503.36 for a gain of 14.98 points or 0.60%; the Russell 1000 at 2,358.35 for a gain of 15.11 points or 0.64%; the Wilshire 5000 at 43,781.44 for a gain of 275.06 points or 0.63%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 871.16 for a gain of 9.35 points or 1.08%.