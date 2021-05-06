Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI Buys Dassault Aviation SA, Dixons Carphone PLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Sells LG Electronics Inc, G-III Apparel Group, ICL Group

New Purchases: AM, TEVA, ET, CGG,

Investment company Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI Current Portfolio ) buys Dassault Aviation SA, Dixons Carphone PLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Energy Transfer LP, CGG, sells LG Electronics Inc, G-III Apparel Group, ICL Group, OCI NV, Golar LNG Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI. As of 2021Q1, Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI owns 56 stocks with a total value of $649 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG) - 4,618,906 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.76% Dixons Carphone PLC (DC.) - 22,422,331 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.45% CIR SpA (0ONR) - 79,352,272 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.04% Aryzta AG (ARYN) - 36,140,932 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.04% Teekay LNG Partners LP (TGP) - 2,332,826 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.88%

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI initiated holding in Dassault Aviation SA. The purchase prices were between $860 and $962, with an estimated average price of $912.47. The stock is now traded at around $954.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 12,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI initiated holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.34 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.46. The stock is now traded at around $10.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 638,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $9.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 917,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI initiated holding in CGG. The purchase prices were between $0.81 and $1.3, with an estimated average price of $0.99. The stock is now traded at around $0.984200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 5,428,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI added to a holding in Dixons Carphone PLC by 32.45%. The purchase prices were between $1.08 and $1.47, with an estimated average price of $1.23. The stock is now traded at around $1.417000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 22,422,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI added to a holding in Babcock International Group PLC by 25.56%. The purchase prices were between $1.99 and $2.8, with an estimated average price of $2.44. The stock is now traded at around $2.911000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 7,464,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 32.47%. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 722,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI added to a holding in Cairn Energy PLC by 31.33%. The purchase prices were between $1.7 and $2.51, with an estimated average price of $1.91. The stock is now traded at around $1.773000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,011,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI added to a holding in Prosegur Cash SA by 93.22%. The purchase prices were between $0.72 and $0.86, with an estimated average price of $0.79. The stock is now traded at around $0.726000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,953,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI added to a holding in CIR SpA by 79.72%. The purchase prices were between $0.44 and $0.51, with an estimated average price of $0.48. The stock is now traded at around $0.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,584,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI sold out a holding in Golar LNG Partners LP. The sale prices were between $2.53 and $3.51, with an estimated average price of $3.38.

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI sold out a holding in Bayerische Motoren Werke AG. The sale prices were between $51.6 and $67.85, with an estimated average price of $57.73.

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI reduced to a holding in LG Electronics Inc by 58.96%. The sale prices were between $59800 and $90000, with an estimated average price of $73501.7. The stock is now traded at around $72200.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.06%. Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI still held 83,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI reduced to a holding in G-III Apparel Group Ltd by 69.67%. The sale prices were between $23.21 and $34.61, with an estimated average price of $29.15. The stock is now traded at around $33.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.04%. Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI still held 123,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI reduced to a holding in ICL Group Ltd by 48.92%. The sale prices were between $16.16 and $20.08, with an estimated average price of $18.55. The stock is now traded at around $22.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI still held 1,240,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI reduced to a holding in OCI NV by 36.01%. The sale prices were between $15.54 and $19.37, with an estimated average price of $18. The stock is now traded at around $21.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI still held 511,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI reduced to a holding in Subsea 7 SA by 32.99%. The sale prices were between $78.32 and $96.78, with an estimated average price of $87.89. The stock is now traded at around $83.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI still held 603,836 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI reduced to a holding in Porsche Automobil Holding SE by 26.94%. The sale prices were between $54.98 and $94.04, with an estimated average price of $67.51. The stock is now traded at around $87.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI still held 119,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.