Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI Buys Dassault Aviation SA, Dixons Carphone PLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Sells LG Electronics Inc, G-III Apparel Group, ICL Group

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI Buys Dassault Aviation SA, Dixons Carphone PLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Sells LG Electronics Inc, G-III Apparel Group, ICL Group

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI (Current Portfolio) buys Dassault Aviation SA, Dixons Carphone PLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Energy Transfer LP, CGG, sells LG Electronics Inc, G-III Apparel Group, ICL Group, OCI NV, Golar LNG Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI. As of 2021Q1, Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI owns 56 stocks with a total value of $649 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Francisco Garcia Parames's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/francisco+garcia+parames/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Francisco Garcia Parames
  1. Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG) - 4,618,906 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.76%
  2. Dixons Carphone PLC (DC.) - 22,422,331 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.45%
  3. CIR SpA (0ONR) - 79,352,272 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.04%
  4. Aryzta AG (ARYN) - 36,140,932 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.04%
  5. Teekay LNG Partners LP (TGP) - 2,332,826 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.88%
New Purchase: Dassault Aviation SA (AM)

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI initiated holding in Dassault Aviation SA. The purchase prices were between $860 and $962, with an estimated average price of $912.47. The stock is now traded at around $954.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 12,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI initiated holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.34 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.46. The stock is now traded at around $10.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 638,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $9.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 917,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CGG (CGG)

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI initiated holding in CGG. The purchase prices were between $0.81 and $1.3, with an estimated average price of $0.99. The stock is now traded at around $0.984200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 5,428,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dixons Carphone PLC (DC.)

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI added to a holding in Dixons Carphone PLC by 32.45%. The purchase prices were between $1.08 and $1.47, with an estimated average price of $1.23. The stock is now traded at around $1.417000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 22,422,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Babcock International Group PLC (BAB)

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI added to a holding in Babcock International Group PLC by 25.56%. The purchase prices were between $1.99 and $2.8, with an estimated average price of $2.44. The stock is now traded at around $2.911000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 7,464,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 32.47%. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 722,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cairn Energy PLC (CNE)

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI added to a holding in Cairn Energy PLC by 31.33%. The purchase prices were between $1.7 and $2.51, with an estimated average price of $1.91. The stock is now traded at around $1.773000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,011,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Prosegur Cash SA (CASH)

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI added to a holding in Prosegur Cash SA by 93.22%. The purchase prices were between $0.72 and $0.86, with an estimated average price of $0.79. The stock is now traded at around $0.726000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,953,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CIR SpA (CIR)

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI added to a holding in CIR SpA by 79.72%. The purchase prices were between $0.44 and $0.51, with an estimated average price of $0.48. The stock is now traded at around $0.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,584,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP)

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI sold out a holding in Golar LNG Partners LP. The sale prices were between $2.53 and $3.51, with an estimated average price of $3.38.

Sold Out: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW3)

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI sold out a holding in Bayerische Motoren Werke AG. The sale prices were between $51.6 and $67.85, with an estimated average price of $57.73.

Reduced: LG Electronics Inc (066575)

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI reduced to a holding in LG Electronics Inc by 58.96%. The sale prices were between $59800 and $90000, with an estimated average price of $73501.7. The stock is now traded at around $72200.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.06%. Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI still held 83,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: G-III Apparel Group Ltd (GIII)

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI reduced to a holding in G-III Apparel Group Ltd by 69.67%. The sale prices were between $23.21 and $34.61, with an estimated average price of $29.15. The stock is now traded at around $33.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.04%. Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI still held 123,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: ICL Group Ltd (ICL)

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI reduced to a holding in ICL Group Ltd by 48.92%. The sale prices were between $16.16 and $20.08, with an estimated average price of $18.55. The stock is now traded at around $22.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI still held 1,240,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: OCI NV (OCI)

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI reduced to a holding in OCI NV by 36.01%. The sale prices were between $15.54 and $19.37, with an estimated average price of $18. The stock is now traded at around $21.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI still held 511,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Subsea 7 SA (SUBC)

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI reduced to a holding in Subsea 7 SA by 32.99%. The sale prices were between $78.32 and $96.78, with an estimated average price of $87.89. The stock is now traded at around $83.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI still held 603,836 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3)

Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI reduced to a holding in Porsche Automobil Holding SE by 26.94%. The sale prices were between $54.98 and $94.04, with an estimated average price of $67.51. The stock is now traded at around $87.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI still held 119,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Francisco Garcia Parames. Also check out:

1. Francisco Garcia Parames's Undervalued Stocks
2. Francisco Garcia Parames's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Francisco Garcia Parames's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Francisco Garcia Parames keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider