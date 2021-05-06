Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI Buys Dassault Aviation SA, Dixons Carphone PLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Sells LG Electronics Inc, G-III Apparel Group, ICL Group

- New Purchases: AM, TEVA, ET, CGG,
- Added Positions: DC., BAB, GLNG, 0ONR, INSW, VTRS, CNE, CASH, SEM, CIR, CIR, MVC, MVC, DSSI, TGP, PSG, SPM, MATAS, 028260, WWI, PFC, WWIB, 002795, DLNG, MT, HLNG, OVS, VOC, 057050,
- Reduced Positions: 066575, GIII, ICL, OCI, ARYN, SUBC, PAH3, KOS, ATYM, 028150, 005387, ENO, TIFS, AMG, 003555,
- Sold Out: GMLP, BMW3,
- Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG) - 4,618,906 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.76%
- Dixons Carphone PLC (DC.) - 22,422,331 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.45%
- CIR SpA (0ONR) - 79,352,272 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.04%
- Aryzta AG (ARYN) - 36,140,932 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.04%
- Teekay LNG Partners LP (TGP) - 2,332,826 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.88%
Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI initiated holding in Dassault Aviation SA. The purchase prices were between $860 and $962, with an estimated average price of $912.47. The stock is now traded at around $954.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 12,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)
Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI initiated holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.34 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.46. The stock is now traded at around $10.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 638,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $9.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 917,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CGG (CGG)
Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI initiated holding in CGG. The purchase prices were between $0.81 and $1.3, with an estimated average price of $0.99. The stock is now traded at around $0.984200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 5,428,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dixons Carphone PLC (DC.)
Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI added to a holding in Dixons Carphone PLC by 32.45%. The purchase prices were between $1.08 and $1.47, with an estimated average price of $1.23. The stock is now traded at around $1.417000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 22,422,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Babcock International Group PLC (BAB)
Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI added to a holding in Babcock International Group PLC by 25.56%. The purchase prices were between $1.99 and $2.8, with an estimated average price of $2.44. The stock is now traded at around $2.911000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 7,464,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 32.47%. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 722,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cairn Energy PLC (CNE)
Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI added to a holding in Cairn Energy PLC by 31.33%. The purchase prices were between $1.7 and $2.51, with an estimated average price of $1.91. The stock is now traded at around $1.773000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,011,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Prosegur Cash SA (CASH)
Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI added to a holding in Prosegur Cash SA by 93.22%. The purchase prices were between $0.72 and $0.86, with an estimated average price of $0.79. The stock is now traded at around $0.726000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,953,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CIR SpA (CIR)
Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI added to a holding in CIR SpA by 79.72%. The purchase prices were between $0.44 and $0.51, with an estimated average price of $0.48. The stock is now traded at around $0.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,584,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP)
Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI sold out a holding in Golar LNG Partners LP. The sale prices were between $2.53 and $3.51, with an estimated average price of $3.38.Sold Out: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW3)
Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI sold out a holding in Bayerische Motoren Werke AG. The sale prices were between $51.6 and $67.85, with an estimated average price of $57.73.Reduced: LG Electronics Inc (066575)
Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI reduced to a holding in LG Electronics Inc by 58.96%. The sale prices were between $59800 and $90000, with an estimated average price of $73501.7. The stock is now traded at around $72200.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.06%. Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI still held 83,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: G-III Apparel Group Ltd (GIII)
Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI reduced to a holding in G-III Apparel Group Ltd by 69.67%. The sale prices were between $23.21 and $34.61, with an estimated average price of $29.15. The stock is now traded at around $33.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.04%. Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI still held 123,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: ICL Group Ltd (ICL)
Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI reduced to a holding in ICL Group Ltd by 48.92%. The sale prices were between $16.16 and $20.08, with an estimated average price of $18.55. The stock is now traded at around $22.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI still held 1,240,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: OCI NV (OCI)
Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI reduced to a holding in OCI NV by 36.01%. The sale prices were between $15.54 and $19.37, with an estimated average price of $18. The stock is now traded at around $21.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI still held 511,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Subsea 7 SA (SUBC)
Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI reduced to a holding in Subsea 7 SA by 32.99%. The sale prices were between $78.32 and $96.78, with an estimated average price of $87.89. The stock is now traded at around $83.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI still held 603,836 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3)
Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI reduced to a holding in Porsche Automobil Holding SE by 26.94%. The sale prices were between $54.98 and $94.04, with an estimated average price of $67.51. The stock is now traded at around $87.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Cobas Asset Management Cobas Seleccion FI still held 119,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.
