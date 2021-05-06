Logo
Phathom Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, announced today that members of the management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Company management will also participate in one-on-one meetings during the virtual conference.

To access the live webcast and archived recording of the presentation, visit the News & Events section of the Phathom website at https://investors.phathompharma.com/news-events/events-and-presentations. The recording will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a novel potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late-stage development for the treatment of acid-related disorders. For more information about Phathom, visit the Companys website at www.phathompharma.com or follow the Company on follow the Company on social media: LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/phathompharma and Twitter @PhathomPharma.

CONTACTS
Media Contact:
Nick Benedetto
1-877-742-8466
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Todd Branning
1-877-742-8466
[email protected]


