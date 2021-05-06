Logo
Independence Holding Company Announces 2021 First-Quarter Results

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

STAMFORD, Conn., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independence Holding Company (: IHC) today reported 2021 first-quarter results.

Financial Results

Net income attributable to IHC was $5,621,000, or $.38 per share, diluted, for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to $4,278,000, or $.29 per share, diluted, for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

The Company reported revenues of $124,657,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2020 of $103,997,000. The increase in revenues primarily relates to an increase for the Paid Family Leave (PFL) portion of our New York disability law (DBL) business, higher premium volume in our pet insurance business and an increase in sales of insurance products (primarily senior products, Affordable Care Act (ACA) plans and small group stop-loss) by the IHC agencies for multiple unaffiliated insurance carriers.

Chief Executive Officers Comments

Roy T. K. Thung, Chief Executive Officer, commented, We are pleased with the increases in net income and revenues for the first quarter of 2021, primarily attributable to the performance of our DBL/PFL line of business as referenced above. Partially offsetting these positive results, we are experiencing a sharp drop in short term medical sales due to changes in the ACA, including the extended Special Enrollment Period for ACA coverage and the increased Advanced Premium Tax Credits, also known as subsidies, which have made ACA plans more affordable for many people who in the past may have elected short term medical. The Company expects weak sales in short term medical to continue. In addition, the group life incidence rate was higher than expected in the first quarter due to COVID-19 reported deaths, but subsequent to March 31st the death rates have returned to normal.

Mr. Thung added, IHC has a very strong balance sheet with no indebtedness and a very substantial amount of free cash at the corporate level and significant excess capital in our insurance companies. Our book value was $32.36 per share at March 31, 2021. Our overall investment portfolio continues to be very highly rated (on average, AA) and has an effective duration of under three years.

About Independence Holding Company

Through our subsidiaries, Independence Holding Company (: IHC) underwrites and distributes health, group disability and life, New York State DBL and paid family leave, and pet insurance. IHC underwrites policies in all 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands through our three carriers: Independence American Insurance Company, Standard Security Life Insurance Company of New York (Standard Security Life) and Madison National Life Insurance Company, Inc. We also distribute products nationally through multiple channels, including our agencies, call centers, advisors, direct and affinity relationships, Web Broker, and web properties, including www.healthedeals.com; www.healthinsurance.org; www.medicareresources.org; www.petplace.com; and www.mypetinsurance.com. As previously announced, IHC recently entered into a stock purchase agreement to sell all of the issued and outstanding capital stock of Standard Security Life. To learn more, visit https://ihcgroup.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements and information contained in this release may be considered forward-looking statements, such as statements relating to managements views with respect to future events and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions in the markets in which IHC operates, new federal or state governmental regulation, IHCs ability to effectively operate, integrate and leverage any past or future strategic acquisition, and other factors which can be found in IHCs other news releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IHC expressly disclaims any duty to update its forward-looking statements unless required by applicable law.



INDEPENDENCE HOLDING COMPANY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
March 31, 2021

(In Thousands, Except Shares and Per Share Data)

Three Months Ended
March 31,
20212020
REVENUES:
Premiums earned$115,141$96,050
Net investment income2,5923,240
Fee income6,3563,942
Other income353477
Net investment gains215288
124,657103,997
EXPENSES:
Insurance benefits, claims and reserves67,37854,058
Selling, general and administrative expenses50,42044,574
117,79898,632
Income before income taxes6,8595,365
Income taxes1,2931,043
Net income 5,5664,322
(Income) loss from noncontrolling interests55(44)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO IHC$5,621$4,278
Basic income per common share$.38$.29
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING14,64114,856
Diluted income per common share$.38$.29
WEIGHTED AVERAGE DILUTED SHARES OUTSTANDING14,77814,911

As of May 6, 2021, there were 14,639,449 common shares outstanding, net of treasury shares.



INDEPENDENCE HOLDING COMPANY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands)

March 31,December 31,
20212020
ASSETS:
Investments:
Short-term investments$1,559$2,634
Securities purchased under agreements to resell145,39249,990
Fixed maturities, available-for-sale390,942406,649
Equity securities2,6716,119
Other investments10,7688,238
Total investments551,332473,630
Cash and cash equivalents22,12372,089
Due and unpaid premiums40,68829,182
Due from reinsurers357,053357,205
Goodwill74,90074,900
Other assets78,87676,150
TOTAL ASSETS$1,124,972$1,083,156
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY:
LIABILITIES:
Policy benefits and claims$193,282$179,232
Future policy benefits196,439198,086
Funds on deposit141,891141,376
Unearned premiums43,79812,789
Other policyholders funds11,92012,001
Due to reinsurers2,6343,872
Accounts payable, accruals and other liabilities58,96163,682
TOTAL LIABILITIES648,925611,038
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interest2,2582,312
STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY:
Preferred stock (none issued)--
Common stock18,62518,625
Paid-in capital125,189124,757
Accumulated other comprehensive income2,2684,197
Treasury stock, at cost(77,228)(77,088)
Retained earnings404,894399,273
TOTAL IHC STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY473,748469,764
NONREDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS4142
TOTAL EQUITY473,789469,806
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $1,124,972$1,083,156


CONTACT: Loan Nisser
(646) 509-2107
www.IHCGroup.com

