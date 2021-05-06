Organogenesis Showcases Latest Advanced Wound Care Innovations and Research at SAWC Spring | WHS 2021 Virtual Meeting

CANTON, Mass., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today announced that the latest advanced wound care research on its PuraPly AM, Affinity, Apligraf, and Nushield product lines will be showcased at the 2021 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring | Wound Healing Society Virtual Experience, held May 10-14.



As a Platinum Sponsor for this year's conference, Organogenesis will present an Innovation Theater titled "Clinical Evidence Outlines the Need for Early Advanced Standard of Care with Real-world Chronic Case Reviews" on Friday, May 14 from 12:20 1:20 p.m. ET. Led by Paula Pons, MD, CWSP, and Adam Teichman, DPM, FACFAS, the presentation will discuss a Pooled Analysis of 434 wounds at 30 centers that supports the use of PuraPly AM to advance wounds out of the inflammatory phase. The discussion will include presentations of real-world case reviews.

Other research highlights include:

A podium presentation, Effect of Dehydrated Amnion Chorion Membranes on Mesenchymal Stem Cells In Vitro, presented by Katrina Harmon, PhD. The presentation will take place on May 12 during Session 1C of the conference from 12-1 p.m. ET.

A video presentation that will highlight the poster, A Comparative Effectiveness Research Study of a Native Type I Collagen Matrix plus Polyhexamethylene Biguanide Antimicrobial and a Cryopreserved Cadaveric Skin Allograft for Use in Venous Leg Ulcers A Non-Inferiority Analysis. One of only 10 posters selected for exhibition during the Virtual Poster Grand Rounds session, the video presentation will be led by Mike Sabolinski, MD. The accredited session will take place on May 14 at 5:50 ET.

Visitors to the Organogenesis virtual exhibit booth will have the opportunity to participate in a live Q&A with a Tissue Regeneration Specialist about the Companys innovative product solutions.

Organogenesis rich heritage of trusted innovation is built on efficacy and ongoing investment in clinical and real-world data, as evidenced by this latest body of research supporting the use of our products across the spectrum of wound care, said Patrick Bilbo, Chief Operating Officer at Organogenesis. We remain committed to improving outcomes and reducing the heavy burden of life-altering wounds on vulnerable patient populations.

POSTER PRESENTATIONS OF INTEREST INCLUDE:

A Comparative Effectiveness Research Study of a Native Type I Collagen Matrix plus Polyhexamethylene Biguanide Antimicrobial and a Cryopreserved Cadaveric Skin Allograft for Use in Diabetic Foot Ulcers A Non-Inferiority Analysis

Thibodeaux KT, Sabolinski ML

A Comparative Effectiveness Research Study of a Bilayered Living Cellular Construct and a Cryopreserved Cadaveric Skin Allograft for Use in Venous Leg Ulcers

Alvarez OM, Sabolinski ML, Archambault T

Effectiveness of a Native Type I Collagen Matrix Plus Polyhexamethylene Biguanide (PHMB) Antimicrobial in the Treatment of Pressure Injuries in a Real-World Setting

Menack MJ, Thibodeaux K, Trabanco C, Sabolinski M

In Vivo and In Vitro Evaluation of a Hypothermically Stored Amniotic Membrane

Harmon K, McQuilling JP, Mowry KC

In Vivo Evaluation of Angiogenic Properties of a Dehydrated Amnion Chorion Membrane

McQuilling JP, Kammer M, Kimmerling K, Mowry KC

Clinical Trial Evaluating Changes in the Wound Microenvironment in Patients with VLUs Treated with a Hypothermically Stored Amniotic Membrane

McQuilling JP, Fulton J, Carter MJ, Patel K, Doner B, Serena L, Serena TE, Mowry KC

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts for future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "will," "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," "extend," "continue" and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties described in the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Organogenesis cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only to the date of this release, and Organogenesis undertakes no obligations to update or revise these statements, except as may be required by law.

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis's comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs.