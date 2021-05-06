Iron Mountain Announces 20 New Sustainability Focused Goals as Part of Their Commitment to Secure A Sustainable Future





Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), the global leader in innovative storage and information management services, today announced bold, forward-looking corporate responsibility (CR) goals under the long-term strategy of Securing a Sustainable Future as part of its eighth annual CR Report. Securing a Sustainable Future is guided by four defining pillars, Safeguarding Customer Trust, Empowering our People, Protecting our Planet and Strengthening our Communities, through which the company creates innovative solutions in socially responsible ways.









Were navigating challenging and uncertain times around the world, and its never been more essential for Iron Mountain to live our values and purpose whilst we do our part to create positive change in the world, said William Meaney, President & CEO, Iron Mountain. Im proud of the resilience weve shown, the commitment and care weve demonstrated for our customers, employees and communities, as well as our collective spirit of innovation and collaboration. Im optimistic about our future and working to achieve the goals weve set that will help guide our culture, actions and investments in the years to come.









The pillar Safeguarding Customer Trust highlights Iron Mountains customer-first focus and goal to be its customers most trusted partner for unlocking business value in ways by helping to solve their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) challenges. Recent milestones include:















For the past eight years, Iron Mountain has been listed on the FTSE4Good Index, a series of benchmark and tradable indexes for ESG investors.









In 2021, Iron Mountain ranked #81 on Newsweeks list of Americas Most Responsible Companies.









In 2021, the company also received certified third-party data assurance on its social and environmental data.













Within the Protecting our Planet pillar, Iron Mountains commitment to contribute to the fight for a net zero future for the planet, the company outlines its transition to electric vehicles, and its commitment to do its part to decarbonize the worlds electricity supply by setting a goal of powering its facilities with 24/7 clean electricity, working toward zero waste across operations. Key goals include:















By 2025, Iron Mountain plans to have all new construction of multi-tenant data center facilities certified to the BREEAM+Green+Building+Standard.









By 2025, Iron Mountain has committed to go beyond its current Science-Based Target (25% reduction of absolute GHG emissions from our 2016 baseline) to achieve a reduction of an additional 25% of GHG emissions from Scope 1 & 2 energy sources from its 2019 baseline.









Iron Mountain has long-term renewable energy contracts in place to offset 100 percent of our projected global Data Center demand. In addition, by 2025 it will achieve 90 percent renewable electricity corporate wide, which is 15 years ahead of its RE100 commitment.









By 2040, Iron Mountain is committing to achieve Net Zero emissions, 10 years ahead of the Paris Climate Accord, and has become a signatory to The+Climate+Pledge.









By 2040, Iron Mountain will use 100% clean electricity, 100 percent of the time in its Data Centers. To accelerate decarbonization of the grid, the company is going beyond its RE100 commitment of 100 percent renewable electricity, using the Google methodology for matching site by site electricity use with local clean power generation every hour, every day to achieve 24/7 clean power.













Empowering Our People emphasizes the companys commitment to fostering a culture of collaboration and diversity, equity and inclusion, where all employees are accepted and included. The company is committed to creating a workplace where everyone can succeed and thrive and where diversity is regarded as the greatest asset for innovation and growth. Progress and goals include:















Gender pay parity was achieved within 10 percent in the U.S., Canada, and the UK for all reported leadership roles. By 2023, Iron Mountain intends to expand gender pay parity reporting to cover all global operations, and by 2025 they plan to reduce the gender pay parity gap to 5 percent in all regions where they currently report.









At the director and above level, Iron Mountain increased the representation of women by 7 percent in North America and Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) in the U.S. by 10 percent since 2016, achieving its 2020 goals.









By 2025, the company has committed to 40 percent representation of women in global leadership, at the director and above level.









By 2025, Iron Mountain is committed to 30 percent representation of people who identify as BIPOC within its U.S. leadership at the director and above level.













Through the Strengthening our Communities pillar, Iron Mountain creates social value in the communities in which the company operates through supplier diversity, employee volunteerism and charitable partnerships. Recent accomplishments and goals include:















In 2020, Iron Mountain achieved a total diverse-supplier and small-business spend of more than $211 million (a 9% increase over 2019 spend).









By 2025, Iron Mountain employees will contribute a total of 100,000 hours of volunteer time to our communities through our Moving Mountains volunteerism program.













As a part of Strengthening our Communities is the Living Legacy Initiative, Iron Mountain has made a charitable commitment to support organizations that creates a link between the public and the preservation of culturally and socially important historical and educational artifacts and assets. Since the Living Legacy Initiative began, Iron Mountain has partnered with 20 organizations, supported more than 30 projects and contributed more than $4,400,000 in grants.









Iron Mountain's CR report follows the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Reporting Guidelines, received third-party assurance and includes a response to the Task+Force+on+Climate-related+Financial+Disclosures. To read the report in its entirety, visit Iron+Mountain%26rsquo%3Bs+Corporate+Responsibility+page.









About Iron Mountain





Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is the global leader in innovative storage and information management services, storing and protecting billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses. Through a range of services including digital+transformation, data+centers, secure+records+storage, information+management, secure+destruction, and art+storage+and+logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.









To learn more about Iron Mountain,please visit: www.IronMountain.com





