NFI Announces Election of Directors

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF) The board of directors (the Board) of NFI Group Inc. (NFI), a leader in zero-emission electric mobility solutions, is pleased to announce that the ten nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 19, 2021, were elected as Directors of NFI. The detailed results of the vote for the election of Directors held at the annual meeting of shareholders (the Meeting) held today are set out below.

Name of NomineeVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Phyllis Cochran40,834,10999.64147,1320.36
Larry Edwards40,274,66698.28706,5751.72
Adam Gray40,576,86799.01404,3740.99
Krystyna Hoeg40,678,40599.26302,8360.74
John Marinucci40,815,39199.60165,8500.40
Paulo Cezar da Silva Nunes39,684,66696.841,296,5753.16
Colin Robertson40,731,80899.39249,4330.61
Paul Soubry40,861,51599.71119,7260.29
The Honourable Brian Tobin40,029,49397.68951,7482.32
Katherine Winter40,261,85398.24719,3881.76


Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be available at www.nfigroup.com and will be filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About NFI
Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, technology, and workforce development, NFI meets todays urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With 8,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

For investor inquiries, please contact:
Stephen King
P: 204.224.6382
[email protected]


