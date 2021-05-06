Logo
Herc Holdings to Participate in Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference on Wednesday, May 12, 2020

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image



Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI) today announced that its senior management will participate in the Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Larry Silber, president and chief executive officer and Mark Irion, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat that will be webcast live at 9:40 AM Eastern Daylight Time. The presentation will be archived on the Companys website for 30 days.



The event link and conference presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations portion of our website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.hercrentals.com%2Fevents-and-presentations on the day of the event. The audio will be archived for 30 days on the companys website.



About Herc Holdings Inc.



Herc Holdings Inc., which operates through its Herc Rentals Inc. subsidiary, is one of the leading equipment rental suppliers with approximately 282 locations in North America. With over 55 years of experience, we are a full-line equipment rental supplier offering a broad portfolio of equipment for rent. Our classic fleet includes aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction and lighting. Our equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutionsR, our industry-specific solutions-based services, which includes power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment, and our ProContractor professional grade tools. Our product offerings and services are aimed at helping customers work more efficiently, effectively and safely. The Company has approximately 4,800 employees who equip our customers and communities to build a brighter future. Herc Holdings 2020 total revenues were approximately $1.8 billion. All references to Herc Holdings or the Company in this press release refer to Herc Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless otherwise indicated. For more information on Herc Holdings and its products and services, visit: www.HercRentals.com.

