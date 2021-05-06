Logo
Photo Release — USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Arrives at Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding Division to Start its Refueling and Complex Overhaul

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) arrived at Huntington Ingalls Industries (:HII) Newport News Shipbuilding division today to start its refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) after years of advance planning.

For the last three years, we have planned each step of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis' (CVN 74) RCOH, including procuring long lead-time materials, conducting shipboard inspections and readying our facilities for this extensive engineering and construction project, said Todd West, Newport News vice president, in-service aircraft carrier programs.

We look forward to continuing our work with the ships crew and our 579 vendors across 36 states that provide material and services which brings stability of this industrial base and is critical to our ability to continue to build and maintain the Navy fleet our Navy and nation needs, West added.

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/stennis-cvn-74-arrives-nns.

Stennis is the seventh Nimitz-class carrier to undergo this major mid-life availability, representing 35% of all maintenance and modernization completed during its 50-year service life. Over the next four years, Newport News will perform hull and freeboard blast and paint, repairs to its propellers, sea chests, shafts, and rudders and defueling and refueling of its power plant.

This effort, which will continue through late 2025, will produce a recapitalized carrier capable of supporting current and future warfare doctrine while continuing to operate as the centerpiece of the Navy fleet and national defense for another 25 years.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is Americas largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HIIs Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HIIs Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 41,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: www.huntingtoningalls.com
HII on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HuntingtonIngallsIndustries
HII on Twitter: www.twitter.com/hiindustries
HII on YouTube: www.youtube.com/huntingtoningalls
HII on Instagram: www.instagram.com/huntingtoningalls

Contact:

Duane Bourne
[email protected]
(757) 380-3581

