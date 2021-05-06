Logo
Veeco Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. ( VECO) today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following virtual events:

  • Oppenheimer 6th Annual Emerging Growth Conference on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Veeco management will be available to meet one-on-one with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Oppenheimer representative to secure a meeting time.
  • Cowen Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Veeco management will be available to meet one-on-one with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Cowen representative to secure a meeting time.
  • Stifel 2021 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Veeco management is scheduled to present at 12:00 PM ET. This presentation will be broadcast live and can be accessed via the investor relations section of Veeco's website at ir.veeco.com. A webcast replay will be made available on the website for a minimum of two weeks following the original date. Veeco management will also be available to meet one-on-one with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Stifel representative to secure a meeting time.
  • CEO Investor Summit 2021 on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Veeco management will be meeting with investors during the summit. The presentation material utilized during the CEO Investor Summit will be made accessible on the Events page of ir.veeco.com. The virtual CEO Summit is by invitation only and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. For more information, please email Laura Guerrant-Oiye by June 10 by clicking here.

About Veeco
Veeco ( VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our proven ion beam, laser annealing, lithography, MOCVD, and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veecos systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com.

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Veeco Investor Contact:

Anthony Bencivenga | (516) 252-1438 | [email protected]

