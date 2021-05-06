Logo
MTS Announces 2020 Half Year 2020 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RA'ANANA, Israel and POWDER SPRINGS, Ga., May 6, 2021

RA'ANANA, Israel and POWDER SPRINGS, Ga., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTS) (Nasdaq Capital Market: MTSL), a global provider of telecommunications expense management (TEM), call accounting and contact center software, today released its financial results for the six and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

MTS logo

On April 15, 2021, we entered into a definitive agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") with SharpLink, Inc., a leading online technology company that works with sports leagues, fantasy sports sites and media companies to connect fans to relevant and timely betting content sourced from its sportsbook partners.

Financial information

The Company recorded revenues of $1.9 million for the six months ended December 31, 2020, compared with $2.6 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019. The Company incurred losses of $(1.2) million for the six months ended December 31, 2020, or $(0.17) per diluted share compared with net income of $85,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2019. On a non-GAAP basis (as described and reconciled below), The Company posted a net loss of

$(224,000) or $(0.03) per diluted share, for the six months ended December 31, 2020 compared with net income of $262,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2019.

The Company recorded revenues of $4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared with $5.2 million for the comparable period in 2019. The Company incurred a net loss of $(1.8) million or $(0.30) per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared with a net loss of $(135,000) or $(0.03) per diluted share for the comparable period 2019. On a non-GAAP basis (as described and reconciled below), the Company posted a net loss of $(376,000), or $(0.06) per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2020compared with net income of $79,000, or $0.02 per diluted share for the comparable period in 2019.

During the period 2018-2020 an institutional investor invested, $3 million in a newly-created class of convertible preferred shares and $0.2 million in ordinary shares of the Company, at a price per preferred share and ordinary share of $1.14. The preferred shares are convertible into ordinary shares on a one to one basis. The stock purchase agreement with the institutional investor included a green shoe option for future investment of up to $1.5 million in the Company's preferred shares at a price per preferred share of $1.14. During, 2019 and 2020, the institutional investor fully exercised its green shoe option as part of its $3 million investment.

As previously reported on April 15, 2021, we entered into a definitive agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") with SharpLink, Inc. ("SharpLink"), a leading online technology company that works with sports leagues, fantasy sports sites and media companies to connect fans to relevant and timely betting content sourced from its sportsbook partners, and New SL Acquisition Corp., a company incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company ("Merger Sub"). On the terms and subject to the satisfaction of the conditions described in the Merger Agreement, including approval of the transaction by the Company's shareholders, Merger Sub will be merged with and into SharpLink (the "Merger") with SharpLink surviving the Merger as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

Mr. Roy Hess, Chief Executive Officer of MTS, said, "We are excited to achieve this major milestone by signing the definitive merger agreement with SharpLink, a promising leading online technology company that works with sports leagues, fantasy sports sites and media companies. We are also excited about our future growth strategy as well as the current industry's rapid expansion both in the U.S. and globally. Our results in 2020 reflect the substantial reduction of our ongoing operations which were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. During 2020, the Company continued implementing its efficiency plan and reduced its operational expenses which contributed to improved operating margins. Excluding the impact of one-time non-cash impairment charges, our net loss for the second half of 2020 was $(224,000) on a non-GAAP basis. In June 2019, we introduced Omnis - Contact Center Software with "Out-Of-The-Box" capabilities and open channel architecture. During the end of 2019, we started to see initial revenues from this new product, which we consider to be our main growth engine in the coming years. While our marketing of this new product was delayed by the onset of the pandemic we intend to accelerate its introduction in 2021." Mr. Hess concluded, "we are looking forward to completing the SharpLink transaction in the near future and beginning a new chapter in the life of our company."

About MTS

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTS) is focused on innovative products and services for enterprises in the area of telecom expense management (TEM), call accounting and contact center software. Headquartered in Israel, MTS markets its solutions through wholly-owned subsidiaries in Israel, the U.S and Hong Kong, as well as through distribution channels. For more information please visit the MTS web site: www.mtsint.com.

Certain matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, its ability to continue to operate as a going concern, its ability to continue to meet NASDAQ continued listing requirements, the impact of COVID-19 on the Company and its customers, customer acceptance of new products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, market acceptance, the lengthy sales cycle, proprietary rights of the Company and its competitors, risk of operations in Israel, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's annual report and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:

Ofira Bar
CFO
Tel: +972-9-7777-540
Email: [email protected]

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


U.S. dollars in thousands






ASSETS


December 31,




2020


2019


CURRENT ASSETS:






Cash and cash equivalents


$ 1,504


$ 1,732


Restricted cash


1,003


1,464


Trade receivables (net of allowance for credit losses of $69 and $75, at
December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively


407


499


Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses (Note 3)


399


236


Assets of discontinued operations(Note 1b)


178


172








Total current assets


3,491


4,103








NON- CURRENT ASSETS:












Severance pay fund


252


653


Property and equipment, net (Note 4)


35


62


Deferred taxes (Note 7)


171


-


Goodwill


1,502


3,225








Total non-current assets


1,960


3,940








Total assets


$ 5,451


$ 8,043









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)




December 31,



2020


2019






LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY










CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Trade payables


$ 114


$ 149

Deferred revenues


745


962

Accrued expenses and other liabilities (Note 5)


1,769


2,317

Liabilities of discontinued operations (Note 1b)


496


516






Total current liabilities


3,124


3,944






LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





Accrued severance pay


306


831

Deferred tax liability (Note 7)


-


163






Total long-term liabilities


306


994






COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES (Note 6)










SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Note 9):





Share capital -





Ordinary shares of NIS 0.03 par value: Authorized: 17,000,000 shares at
December 31, 2020 and 2019; Issued: 4,426,791 and 3,614,208 shares at
December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively; Outstanding 4,424,991 and
3,612,408 shares at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively


37


30

Preferred Shares of NIS 0.03 par value: Authorized: 3,000,000 shares at
December 31, 2020 and 2019; Issued and Outstanding: 1,831,579 and
2,008,772 shares at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively


15


16

Additional paid-in capital


31,360


30,635

Treasury shares at cost (1,800 Ordinary shares at December 31, 2020 and
2019)


(29)


(29)

Accumulated deficit


(29,362)


(27,547)






Total shareholders' equity


2,021


3,105






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$ 5,451


$ 8,043

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)




Twelve months ended
December 31,


Six months ended
December 31,



2020


2019


2020


2019



Audited


Audited


Unaudited


Unaudited

Revenues:









Services


$ 3,383


$ 4,273


$ 1,568


$ 2,094

Product sales


635


920


347


499










Total revenues


4,018


5,193


1,915


2,593










Cost of revenues:









Services


1,511


1,486


818


701

Product sales


284


371


111


175










Total cost of revenues


1,795


1,857


929


876










Gross profit


2,223


3,336


986


1,717










Operating expenses:









Research and development


-


545


-


277

Selling and marketing


752


817


293


264

General and administrative


1,867


1,890


930


912

Goodwill impairment


1,723


254


1,106


254

Total operating expenses


4,342


3,506


2,329


1,707










Operating income (loss)


(2,119)


(170)


(1,343)


10

Financial income (expenses), net


16


(18)


8


7










Income (loss) before taxes on income


(2,103)


(188)


(1,335)


17

Taxes on income (tax benefit), net


(325)


4


(217)


3










Net Income (loss) from continuing operations


(1,778)


(192)


(1,118)


14

Income (loss) from discontinued operations


(37)


57


(36)


71

Net Income (loss)


$ (1,815)


$ (135)


$ (1,154)


$ 85










Net loss per share:









Basic and diluted net profit (loss) per share from continuing
operations


$ (0.29)


$ (0.04)


$ (0.16)


$ 0.00

Basic and diluted net profit (loss) per share from
discontinued operations


( 0.01)


0.01


( 0.01)


0.01

Basic and dilutednet loss per share


$ (0.30)


$ (0.03)


$ ( 0.17)


$ 0.01

Weighted average number of shares used in computing
basic net profit (loss) per share


5,954,795


5,013,374


6,873,156


5,864,372

Weighted average number of shares used in computing
diluted net profit (loss) per share


5,954,795


5,081,865


6,873,156


6,031,193

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS


U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)






Twelve months ended
December 31,


Six months ended
December 31,




2020


2019


2020


2019




Unaudited


Unaudited


Unaudited


Unaudited












GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations


(1,778)


(192)


(1,118)


14


Stock-based compensation expenses


21


47


7


34


Intangible assets amortization, net of tax effects


-


21


-


11


Goodwill impairment, net of tax effect


1,381


203


887


203












Non-GAAP net Income (loss)


$ (376)


$ 79


$ (224)


$ 262












Net loss per share:




















GAAP basic and diluted net profit (loss) per share


$ (0.29)


$ (0.04)


$ (0.16)


$ 0.00


Non-GAAP basic and diluted net profit (loss) per share


$ (0.06)


$ 0.02


$ (0.03)


$ 0.04


Weighted average number of shares used in computing
non-GAAP basic net profit (loss) per share


5,954,795


5,013,374


6,873,156


5,864,372


Weighted average number of shares used in computing
non-GAAP diluted net profit (loss) per share


5,954,795


5,081,865


6,873,156


6,031,193


