MTS Announces 2020 Half Year 2020 Financial Results

RA'ANANA, Israel and POWDER SPRINGS, Ga., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTS) (Nasdaq Capital Market: MTSL), a global provider of telecommunications expense management (TEM), call accounting and contact center software, today released its financial results for the six and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Financial information

The Company recorded revenues of $1.9 million for the six months ended December 31, 2020, compared with $2.6 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019. The Company incurred losses of $(1.2) million for the six months ended December 31, 2020, or $(0.17) per diluted share compared with net income of $85,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2019. On a non-GAAP basis (as described and reconciled below), The Company posted a net loss of

$(224,000) or $(0.03) per diluted share, for the six months ended December 31, 2020 compared with net income of $262,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2019.

The Company recorded revenues of $4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared with $5.2 million for the comparable period in 2019. The Company incurred a net loss of $(1.8) million or $(0.30) per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared with a net loss of $(135,000) or $(0.03) per diluted share for the comparable period 2019. On a non-GAAP basis (as described and reconciled below), the Company posted a net loss of $(376,000), or $(0.06) per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2020compared with net income of $79,000, or $0.02 per diluted share for the comparable period in 2019.

During the period 2018-2020 an institutional investor invested, $3 million in a newly-created class of convertible preferred shares and $0.2 million in ordinary shares of the Company, at a price per preferred share and ordinary share of $1.14. The preferred shares are convertible into ordinary shares on a one to one basis. The stock purchase agreement with the institutional investor included a green shoe option for future investment of up to $1.5 million in the Company's preferred shares at a price per preferred share of $1.14. During, 2019 and 2020, the institutional investor fully exercised its green shoe option as part of its $3 million investment.

As previously reported on April 15, 2021, we entered into a definitive agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") with SharpLink, Inc. ("SharpLink"), a leading online technology company that works with sports leagues, fantasy sports sites and media companies to connect fans to relevant and timely betting content sourced from its sportsbook partners, and New SL Acquisition Corp., a company incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company ("Merger Sub"). On the terms and subject to the satisfaction of the conditions described in the Merger Agreement, including approval of the transaction by the Company's shareholders, Merger Sub will be merged with and into SharpLink (the "Merger") with SharpLink surviving the Merger as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

Mr. Roy Hess, Chief Executive Officer of MTS, said, "We are excited to achieve this major milestone by signing the definitive merger agreement with SharpLink, a promising leading online technology company that works with sports leagues, fantasy sports sites and media companies. We are also excited about our future growth strategy as well as the current industry's rapid expansion both in the U.S. and globally. Our results in 2020 reflect the substantial reduction of our ongoing operations which were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. During 2020, the Company continued implementing its efficiency plan and reduced its operational expenses which contributed to improved operating margins. Excluding the impact of one-time non-cash impairment charges, our net loss for the second half of 2020 was $(224,000) on a non-GAAP basis. In June 2019, we introduced Omnis - Contact Center Software with "Out-Of-The-Box" capabilities and open channel architecture. During the end of 2019, we started to see initial revenues from this new product, which we consider to be our main growth engine in the coming years. While our marketing of this new product was delayed by the onset of the pandemic we intend to accelerate its introduction in 2021." Mr. Hess concluded, "we are looking forward to completing the SharpLink transaction in the near future and beginning a new chapter in the life of our company."

About MTS

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTS) is focused on innovative products and services for enterprises in the area of telecom expense management (TEM), call accounting and contact center software. Headquartered in Israel, MTS markets its solutions through wholly-owned subsidiaries in Israel, the U.S and Hong Kong, as well as through distribution channels. For more information please visit the MTS web site: www.mtsint.com.

Certain matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, its ability to continue to operate as a going concern, its ability to continue to meet NASDAQ continued listing requirements, the impact of COVID-19 on the Company and its customers, customer acceptance of new products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, market acceptance, the lengthy sales cycle, proprietary rights of the Company and its competitors, risk of operations in Israel, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's annual report and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands









ASSETS

December 31,





2020

2019

CURRENT ASSETS:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,504

$ 1,732

Restricted cash

1,003

1,464

Trade receivables (net of allowance for credit losses of $69 and $75, at

December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively

407

499

Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses (Note 3)

399

236

Assets of discontinued operations(Note 1b)

178

172













Total current assets

3,491

4,103













NON- CURRENT ASSETS:





















Severance pay fund

252

653

Property and equipment, net (Note 4)

35

62

Deferred taxes (Note 7)

171

-

Goodwill

1,502

3,225













Total non-current assets

1,960

3,940













Total assets

$ 5,451

$ 8,043

















CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)





December 31,



2020

2019









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Trade payables

$ 114

$ 149 Deferred revenues

745

962 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (Note 5)

1,769

2,317 Liabilities of discontinued operations (Note 1b)

496

516









Total current liabilities

3,124

3,944









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Accrued severance pay

306

831 Deferred tax liability (Note 7)

-

163









Total long-term liabilities

306

994









COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES (Note 6)

















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Note 9):







Share capital -







Ordinary shares of NIS 0.03 par value: Authorized: 17,000,000 shares at

December 31, 2020 and 2019; Issued: 4,426,791 and 3,614,208 shares at

December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively; Outstanding 4,424,991 and

3,612,408 shares at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively

37

30 Preferred Shares of NIS 0.03 par value: Authorized: 3,000,000 shares at

December 31, 2020 and 2019; Issued and Outstanding: 1,831,579 and

2,008,772 shares at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively

15

16 Additional paid-in capital

31,360

30,635 Treasury shares at cost (1,800 Ordinary shares at December 31, 2020 and

2019)

(29)

(29) Accumulated deficit

(29,362)

(27,547)









Total shareholders' equity

2,021

3,105









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 5,451

$ 8,043

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)





Twelve months ended

December 31,

Six months ended

December 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019



Audited

Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited Revenues:















Services

$ 3,383

$ 4,273

$ 1,568

$ 2,094 Product sales

635

920

347

499

















Total revenues

4,018

5,193

1,915

2,593

















Cost of revenues:















Services

1,511

1,486

818

701 Product sales

284

371

111

175

















Total cost of revenues

1,795

1,857

929

876

















Gross profit

2,223

3,336

986

1,717

















Operating expenses:















Research and development

-

545

-

277 Selling and marketing

752

817

293

264 General and administrative

1,867

1,890

930

912 Goodwill impairment

1,723

254

1,106

254 Total operating expenses

4,342

3,506

2,329

1,707

















Operating income (loss)

(2,119)

(170)

(1,343)

10 Financial income (expenses), net

16

(18)

8

7

















Income (loss) before taxes on income

(2,103)

(188)

(1,335)

17 Taxes on income (tax benefit), net

(325)

4

(217)

3

















Net Income (loss) from continuing operations

(1,778)

(192)

(1,118)

14 Income (loss) from discontinued operations

(37)

57

(36)

71 Net Income (loss)

$ (1,815)

$ (135)

$ (1,154)

$ 85

















Net loss per share:















Basic and diluted net profit (loss) per share from continuing

operations

$ (0.29)

$ (0.04)

$ (0.16)

$ 0.00 Basic and diluted net profit (loss) per share from

discontinued operations

( 0.01)

0.01

( 0.01)

0.01 Basic and dilutednet loss per share

$ (0.30)

$ (0.03)

$ ( 0.17)

$ 0.01 Weighted average number of shares used in computing

basic net profit (loss) per share

5,954,795

5,013,374

6,873,156

5,864,372 Weighted average number of shares used in computing

diluted net profit (loss) per share

5,954,795

5,081,865

6,873,156

6,031,193

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)









Twelve months ended

December 31,

Six months ended

December 31,





2020

2019

2020

2019





Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited





















GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations

(1,778)

(192)

(1,118)

14

Stock-based compensation expenses

21

47

7

34

Intangible assets amortization, net of tax effects

-

21

-

11

Goodwill impairment, net of tax effect

1,381

203

887

203





















Non-GAAP net Income (loss)

$ (376)

$ 79

$ (224)

$ 262





















Net loss per share:





































GAAP basic and diluted net profit (loss) per share

$ (0.29)

$ (0.04)

$ (0.16)

$ 0.00

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net profit (loss) per share

$ (0.06)

$ 0.02

$ (0.03)

$ 0.04

Weighted average number of shares used in computing

non-GAAP basic net profit (loss) per share

5,954,795

5,013,374

6,873,156

5,864,372

Weighted average number of shares used in computing

non-GAAP diluted net profit (loss) per share

5,954,795

5,081,865

6,873,156

6,031,193



