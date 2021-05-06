MTS Announces 2020 Half Year 2020 Financial Results

PR Newswire
RA'ANANA, Israel and POWDER SPRINGS, Ga., May 6, 2021
RA'ANANA, Israel and POWDER SPRINGS, Ga., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTS) (Nasdaq Capital Market: MTSL), a global provider of telecommunications expense management (TEM), call accounting and contact center software, today released its financial results for the six and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.
On April 15, 2021, we entered into a definitive agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") with SharpLink, Inc., a leading online technology company that works with sports leagues, fantasy sports sites and media companies to connect fans to relevant and timely betting content sourced from its sportsbook partners.
Financial information
The Company recorded revenues of $1.9 million for the six months ended December 31, 2020, compared with $2.6 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019. The Company incurred losses of $(1.2) million for the six months ended December 31, 2020, or $(0.17) per diluted share compared with net income of $85,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2019. On a non-GAAP basis (as described and reconciled below), The Company posted a net loss of
$(224,000) or $(0.03) per diluted share, for the six months ended December 31, 2020 compared with net income of $262,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2019.
The Company recorded revenues of $4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared with $5.2 million for the comparable period in 2019. The Company incurred a net loss of $(1.8) million or $(0.30) per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared with a net loss of $(135,000) or $(0.03) per diluted share for the comparable period 2019. On a non-GAAP basis (as described and reconciled below), the Company posted a net loss of $(376,000), or $(0.06) per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2020compared with net income of $79,000, or $0.02 per diluted share for the comparable period in 2019.
During the period 2018-2020 an institutional investor invested, $3 million in a newly-created class of convertible preferred shares and $0.2 million in ordinary shares of the Company, at a price per preferred share and ordinary share of $1.14. The preferred shares are convertible into ordinary shares on a one to one basis. The stock purchase agreement with the institutional investor included a green shoe option for future investment of up to $1.5 million in the Company's preferred shares at a price per preferred share of $1.14. During, 2019 and 2020, the institutional investor fully exercised its green shoe option as part of its $3 million investment.
As previously reported on April 15, 2021, we entered into a definitive agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") with SharpLink, Inc. ("SharpLink"), a leading online technology company that works with sports leagues, fantasy sports sites and media companies to connect fans to relevant and timely betting content sourced from its sportsbook partners, and New SL Acquisition Corp., a company incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company ("Merger Sub"). On the terms and subject to the satisfaction of the conditions described in the Merger Agreement, including approval of the transaction by the Company's shareholders, Merger Sub will be merged with and into SharpLink (the "Merger") with SharpLink surviving the Merger as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
Mr. Roy Hess, Chief Executive Officer of MTS, said, "We are excited to achieve this major milestone by signing the definitive merger agreement with SharpLink, a promising leading online technology company that works with sports leagues, fantasy sports sites and media companies. We are also excited about our future growth strategy as well as the current industry's rapid expansion both in the U.S. and globally. Our results in 2020 reflect the substantial reduction of our ongoing operations which were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. During 2020, the Company continued implementing its efficiency plan and reduced its operational expenses which contributed to improved operating margins. Excluding the impact of one-time non-cash impairment charges, our net loss for the second half of 2020 was $(224,000) on a non-GAAP basis. In June 2019, we introduced Omnis - Contact Center Software with "Out-Of-The-Box" capabilities and open channel architecture. During the end of 2019, we started to see initial revenues from this new product, which we consider to be our main growth engine in the coming years. While our marketing of this new product was delayed by the onset of the pandemic we intend to accelerate its introduction in 2021." Mr. Hess concluded, "we are looking forward to completing the SharpLink transaction in the near future and beginning a new chapter in the life of our company."
About MTS
Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTS) is focused on innovative products and services for enterprises in the area of telecom expense management (TEM), call accounting and contact center software. Headquartered in Israel, MTS markets its solutions through wholly-owned subsidiaries in Israel, the U.S and Hong Kong, as well as through distribution channels. For more information please visit the MTS web site: www.mtsint.com.
Certain matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, its ability to continue to operate as a going concern, its ability to continue to meet NASDAQ continued listing requirements, the impact of COVID-19 on the Company and its customers, customer acceptance of new products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, market acceptance, the lengthy sales cycle, proprietary rights of the Company and its competitors, risk of operations in Israel, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's annual report and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S. dollars in thousands
ASSETS
December 31,
2020
2019
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,504
$ 1,732
Restricted cash
1,003
1,464
Trade receivables (net of allowance for credit losses of $69 and $75, at
407
499
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses (Note 3)
399
236
Assets of discontinued operations(Note 1b)
178
172
Total current assets
3,491
4,103
NON- CURRENT ASSETS:
Severance pay fund
252
653
Property and equipment, net (Note 4)
35
62
Deferred taxes (Note 7)
171
-
Goodwill
1,502
3,225
Total non-current assets
1,960
3,940
Total assets
$ 5,451
$ 8,043
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
December 31,
2020
2019
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Trade payables
$ 114
$ 149
Deferred revenues
745
962
Accrued expenses and other liabilities (Note 5)
1,769
2,317
Liabilities of discontinued operations (Note 1b)
496
516
Total current liabilities
3,124
3,944
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Accrued severance pay
306
831
Deferred tax liability (Note 7)
-
163
Total long-term liabilities
306
994
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES (Note 6)
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Note 9):
Share capital -
Ordinary shares of NIS 0.03 par value: Authorized: 17,000,000 shares at
37
30
Preferred Shares of NIS 0.03 par value: Authorized: 3,000,000 shares at
15
16
Additional paid-in capital
31,360
30,635
Treasury shares at cost (1,800 Ordinary shares at December 31, 2020 and
(29)
(29)
Accumulated deficit
(29,362)
(27,547)
Total shareholders' equity
2,021
3,105
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 5,451
$ 8,043
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
Twelve months ended
Six months ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Audited
Audited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Revenues:
Services
$ 3,383
$ 4,273
$ 1,568
$ 2,094
Product sales
635
920
347
499
Total revenues
4,018
5,193
1,915
2,593
Cost of revenues:
Services
1,511
1,486
818
701
Product sales
284
371
111
175
Total cost of revenues
1,795
1,857
929
876
Gross profit
2,223
3,336
986
1,717
Operating expenses:
Research and development
-
545
-
277
Selling and marketing
752
817
293
264
General and administrative
1,867
1,890
930
912
Goodwill impairment
1,723
254
1,106
254
Total operating expenses
4,342
3,506
2,329
1,707
Operating income (loss)
(2,119)
(170)
(1,343)
10
Financial income (expenses), net
16
(18)
8
7
Income (loss) before taxes on income
(2,103)
(188)
(1,335)
17
Taxes on income (tax benefit), net
(325)
4
(217)
3
Net Income (loss) from continuing operations
(1,778)
(192)
(1,118)
14
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
(37)
57
(36)
71
Net Income (loss)
$ (1,815)
$ (135)
$ (1,154)
$ 85
Net loss per share:
Basic and diluted net profit (loss) per share from continuing
$ (0.29)
$ (0.04)
$ (0.16)
$ 0.00
Basic and diluted net profit (loss) per share from
( 0.01)
0.01
( 0.01)
0.01
Basic and dilutednet loss per share
$ (0.30)
$ (0.03)
$ ( 0.17)
$ 0.01
Weighted average number of shares used in computing
5,954,795
5,013,374
6,873,156
5,864,372
Weighted average number of shares used in computing
5,954,795
5,081,865
6,873,156
6,031,193
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
Twelve months ended
Six months ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations
(1,778)
(192)
(1,118)
14
Stock-based compensation expenses
21
47
7
34
Intangible assets amortization, net of tax effects
-
21
-
11
Goodwill impairment, net of tax effect
1,381
203
887
203
Non-GAAP net Income (loss)
$ (376)
$ 79
$ (224)
$ 262
Net loss per share:
GAAP basic and diluted net profit (loss) per share
$ (0.29)
$ (0.04)
$ (0.16)
$ 0.00
Non-GAAP basic and diluted net profit (loss) per share
$ (0.06)
$ 0.02
$ (0.03)
$ 0.04
Weighted average number of shares used in computing
5,954,795
5,013,374
6,873,156
5,864,372
Weighted average number of shares used in computing
5,954,795
5,081,865
6,873,156
6,031,193
