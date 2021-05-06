Logo
Suburban Propane Provides Catered Mother's Day Celebration + Stocks the Pantry at Abby's House

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Worcester, MA Mayor Joseph Petty Presented Tickets to Upcoming WooSox Games

PR Newswire

WHIPPANY, N.J., May 6, 2021

WHIPPANY, N.J., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and an investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, today provided a catered Mother's Day celebration to the residents and staff at Abby's House. Suburban Propane provided more than 120 hot meals to the non-profit organization and also stocked the pantry with the organization's wish list of staples and non-perishable items. Mayor Joseph Petty was on hand and provided tickets to upcoming WooSox games at the new Polar Park.

Representatives from Suburban Propane and staff and beneficiaries of Abbys House, along with Worcester, MA Mayor Joseph M. Petty (pink tie) and XLO 104.5, at Suburban Propanes catered Mothers Day celebration.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support of Suburban Propane who is just as passionate about helping homeless and low-income women and children as we are," said Stephanie Page, executive director of Abby's House. "Access to hot and nutritious meals and grocery items can be difficult to come by for a woman on a limited income. The generosity from Suburban Propane helps to ease some of these worries for women so they can focus on securing or maintaining housing and building a more hopeful life for themselves and their families. We thank Suburban Propane for recognizing women at Abby's House in this special way for the Mother's Day holiday."

The catered meal and pantry items were sourced from local restaurant, Peppercorn's Grille & Tavern, who delivered and set up the brunch at Abby's House, as well as at additional affiliated Abby's House locations. 104.5 XLOwas the media partner for the event, providing donated airtime to further raise awareness of the valuable mission of Abby's House.

"Abby's House is one of the truly historic service agencies in the City of Worcester. Since 1976, they have helped tens of thousands of women in dangerous and life-threatening situations," said Mayor Joseph M. Petty. "I want to thank the sponsors at Suburban Propane and Peppercorn's for providing over one-hundred meals this Mother's Day to Abby's House and making this day special for their clients."

"On behalf of Suburban Propane, we'd like to thank Mayor Petty, and we're honored to give back to the local community of Worcester, MA through our SuburbanCares platform. We are proud to have the opportunity to join forces with Abby's House, WXLO-FM, and Peppercorn's, to fill their pantry with much needed supplies, and to provide catered meals for the residents and staff to make their Mother's Day special," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson for Suburban Propane. "We hope this donation raises more awareness to the important mission of Abby's House and helps this organization and its residents in a meaningful way."

This initiative is part of Suburban Propane's SuburbanCares platform which is dedicated to supporting community efforts across the company's footprint in the United States. This year, Suburban Propane is undertaking initiatives to help children in underserved communities in Philadelphia, PA; Santa Fe, NM; Santa Rosa, CA; Charleston, SC; Detroit, MI; New Brunswick, NJ; and has fed healthcare professionals in some of the most COVID-19 affected regions in the nation; including Florida, California, Texas, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Washington, DC.

About Suburban Propane:
Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (

NYSE:SPH, Financial), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing over 1 million customers through its 700 locations across 41 states. The company proudly celebrated 90 years of innovation, growth and quality service in 2018. The brand is currently focused on three core elements including Suburban Commitment - showcasing the company's 90+ year legacy of flexibility, reliability and dependability, Suburban Cares - highlighting dedication to serving local communities across the nation and Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the affordable, clean burning and versatile nature of propane as a bridge to a green energy future. Suburban Propane is a New York Stock Exchange listed limited partnership headquartered in Whippany, NJ.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com/.

About Abby's House
Abby's House (Abby Kelley Foster House, Inc.) was founded in Worcester, MA in 1976. A nonprofit organization, we provide shelter and affordable housing, as well as advocacy and support services, to homeless, battered, and low-income women, with or without children.

Over the years, we have helped more than 14,000 women and their children reclaim and rebuild their lives, empowering them to lead self-directed lives filled with dignity and hope. For more information, please visit www.abbyshouse.org.

Suburban Propane Logo (PRNewsfoto/Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.)

Peppercorn's Logo

XLO 104.5 Logo

Abby's House Logo

(PRNewsfoto/Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suburban-propane-provides-catered-mothers-day-celebration--stocks-the-pantry-at-abbys-house-301286226.html

SOURCE Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.

Rating:
