Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) ("Western" or the "Company") announces the following voting results in respect of the election of directors, amendments to its Bylaw No.1 and the adoption of its Bylaw No. 2 (advance notice bylaw), as amended on May 5, 2021, at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held today:



Votes For % For Votes Withheld or Against % Withheld or Against Jane Bird 226,763,803 99.27% 1,677,022 0.73% Laura A. Cillis 227,226,276 99.47% 1,214,549 0.53% Donald Demens 226,991,344 99.37% 1,449,481 0.63% Randy Krotowski 227,378,097 99.53% 1,062,728 0.47% Daniel Nocente 222,613,904 97.45% 5,826,921 2.55% Cheri Phyfer 226,631,876 99.21% 1,808,949 0.79% Michael T. Waites 227,031,750 99.38% 1,409,075 0.62% John Williamson 227,107,536 99.42% 1,333,289 0.58% Amendments to Bylaw No. 1 227,476,419 99.58% 964,406 0.42% Adoption of Bylaw No. 2 226,995,810 99.37% 1,445,015 0.63%

The total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 232,290,649, representing 61.87% of the Company's outstanding shares.

The Company has also filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedar.com and a copy of Bylaw No. 1 and Bylaw No. 2, as amended, can be found on www.sedar.com .



About Western Forest Products Inc.

Western is an integrated forest products company building a margin-focused log and lumber business to compete successfully in global softwood markets. With operations and employees located primarily on the coast of British Columbia and Washington State, Western is a premier supplier of high-value, specialty forest products to worldwide markets. Western has a lumber capacity in excess of 1.1 billion board feet from eight sawmills and four remanufacturing facilities. The Company sources timber from its private lands, long-term licenses, First Nations arrangements, and market purchases. Western supplements its production through a wholesale program providing customers with a comprehensive range of specialty products.

