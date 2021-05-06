Logo
Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, May 6, 2021

TSX: WEF

VANCOUVER, BC, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) ("Western" or the "Company") announces the following voting results in respect of the election of directors, amendments to its Bylaw No.1 and the adoption of its Bylaw No. 2 (advance notice bylaw), as amended on May 5, 2021, at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held today:

Western Forest Products Inc. logo (CNW Group/Western Forest Products Inc.)


Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld or Against

% Withheld or Against

Jane Bird

226,763,803

99.27%

1,677,022

0.73%

Laura A. Cillis

227,226,276

99.47%

1,214,549

0.53%

Donald Demens

226,991,344

99.37%

1,449,481

0.63%

Randy Krotowski

227,378,097

99.53%

1,062,728

0.47%

Daniel Nocente

222,613,904

97.45%

5,826,921

2.55%

Cheri Phyfer

226,631,876

99.21%

1,808,949

0.79%

Michael T. Waites

227,031,750

99.38%

1,409,075

0.62%

John Williamson

227,107,536

99.42%

1,333,289

0.58%

Amendments to Bylaw No. 1

227,476,419

99.58%

964,406

0.42%

Adoption of Bylaw No. 2

226,995,810

99.37%

1,445,015

0.63%

The total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 232,290,649, representing 61.87% of the Company's outstanding shares.

The Company has also filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedar.com and a copy of Bylaw No. 1 and Bylaw No. 2, as amended, can be found on www.sedar.com.

About Western Forest Products Inc.

Western is an integrated forest products company building a margin-focused log and lumber business to compete successfully in global softwood markets. With operations and employees located primarily on the coast of British Columbia and Washington State, Western is a premier supplier of high-value, specialty forest products to worldwide markets. Western has a lumber capacity in excess of 1.1 billion board feet from eight sawmills and four remanufacturing facilities. The Company sources timber from its private lands, long-term licenses, First Nations arrangements, and market purchases. Western supplements its production through a wholesale program providing customers with a comprehensive range of specialty products.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-forest-products-inc-announces-results-of-annual-and-special-meeting-of-shareholders-301286240.html

SOURCE Western Forest Products Inc.

