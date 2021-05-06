Franco-Nevada Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Franco-Nevada Corporation announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Corporation. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting yesterday by webcast are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld David Harquail 121,608,912 98.47% 1,893,278 1.53% Paul Brink 123,128,033 99.70% 374,157 0.30% Tom Albanese 123,434,285 99.95% 67,905 0.05% Derek W. Evans 120,329,491 97.43% 3,172,699 2.57% Dr. Catharine Farrow 122,290,731 99.02% 1,211,459 0.98% Louis Gignac 119,687,158 96.91% 3,815,032 3.09% Maureen Jensen 122,278,407 99.01% 1,223,783 0.99% Jennifer Maki 123,422,003 99.94% 80,187 0.06% Randall Oliphant 120,337,786 97.44% 3,164,404 2.56% Elliott Pew 123,423,426 99.94% 78,764 0.06%

Corporate Summary

Franco-Nevada Corporation is the leading gold-focused royalty and streaming company with the largest and most diversified portfolio of cash-flow producing assets. Its business model provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to cost inflation. Franco-Nevada uses its free cash flow to expand its portfolio and pay dividends. It trades under the symbol FNV on both the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Franco-Nevada is the gold investment that works.

