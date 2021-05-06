Green Brick Partners Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Green Brick Partners (NAS:GRBK, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $25.14 per share and the market cap of $1.3 billion, Green Brick Partners stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Green Brick Partners is shown in the chart below.

Because Green Brick Partners is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 27.7% over the past five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Green Brick Partners has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.09, which ranks worse than 85% of the companies in Homebuilding & Construction industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Green Brick Partners's financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Green Brick Partners over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Green Brick Partners has been profitable 7 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $976 million and earnings of $2.23 a share. Its operating margin is 12.83%, which ranks better than 73% of the companies in Homebuilding & Construction industry. Overall, the profitability of Green Brick Partners is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Green Brick Partners over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Green Brick Partners is 27.7%, which ranks better than 91% of the companies in Homebuilding & Construction industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 26.9%, which ranks better than 80% of the companies in Homebuilding & Construction industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Green Brick Partners's ROIC is 12.51 while its WACC came in at 7.97. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Green Brick Partners is shown below:

Overall, the stock of Green Brick Partners (NAS:GRBK, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 80% of the companies in Homebuilding & Construction industry. To learn more about Green Brick Partners stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

