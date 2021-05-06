Logo
Ferro Schedules Conference Call for First Quarter 2021 Results

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image



Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE) today announced the following details for its first quarter 2021 conference call.

Date and time:



Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

















Ferro participants:





Peter Thomas, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Benjamin Schlater, Group Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Kevin Cornelius Grant, Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

















Dial-in registration:





United Statesor Canada:800-582-4086





International: 212-231-2927





Please dial into the call 10 minutes prior to the start time.

















Webcast:





The call may be accessed by clicking on the Investors link at the top of Ferros website at ferro.com.

















Replay:





A replay will be available from 12:00 Noon Eastern Time on May 11, 2021, until 12:00 Noon Eastern Time on May 18, 2021.

















Replay numbers:





United States or Canada: 800-633-8284





International: 402-977-9140





Passcode: 21993868

















Webcast replay:





Available on Ferros Investor website at ferro.com beginning at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

















Presentation material & podcast:





Earnings presentation material and podcasts can be accessed through the Investors section of the Companys website at ferro.com





About Ferro Corporation



Ferro Corporation (www.ferro.com) is a leading global supplier of technology-based functional coatings and color solutions. Ferro supplies functional coatings for glass, metal, ceramic and other substrates and color solutions in the form of specialty pigments and colorants for a broad range of industries and applications. Ferro products are sold into the building and construction, automotive, electronics, industrial products, household furnishings and appliance markets. The Companys reportable segments include: Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. Headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, the Company has approximately 3,600 associates globally and reported 2020 sales of $959 million.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506006287/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)