Ferro Schedules Conference Call for First Quarter 2021 Results





Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE) today announced the following details for its first quarter 2021 conference call.





Date and time:



Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time



































Ferro participants:











Peter Thomas, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Benjamin Schlater, Group Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Kevin Cornelius Grant, Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications



































Dial-in registration:











United Statesor Canada:800-582-4086











International: 212-231-2927











Please dial into the call 10 minutes prior to the start time.



































Webcast:











The call may be accessed by clicking on the Investors link at the top of Ferros website at ferro.com.



































Replay:











A replay will be available from 12:00 Noon Eastern Time on May 11, 2021, until 12:00 Noon Eastern Time on May 18, 2021.



































Replay numbers:











United States or Canada: 800-633-8284











International: 402-977-9140











Passcode: 21993868



































Webcast replay:











Available on Ferros Investor website at ferro.com beginning at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Tuesday, May 11, 2021.



































Presentation material & podcast:











Earnings presentation material and podcasts can be accessed through the Investors section of the Companys website at ferro.com













About Ferro Corporation









Ferro Corporation (www.ferro.com) is a leading global supplier of technology-based functional coatings and color solutions. Ferro supplies functional coatings for glass, metal, ceramic and other substrates and color solutions in the form of specialty pigments and colorants for a broad range of industries and applications. Ferro products are sold into the building and construction, automotive, electronics, industrial products, household furnishings and appliance markets. The Companys reportable segments include: Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. Headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, the Company has approximately 3,600 associates globally and reported 2020 sales of $959 million.





