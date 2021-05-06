Logo
Results of Stantec's 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

EDMONTON, Alberta and NEW YORK, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stantec Inc. (Stantec) held its virtual annual meeting of shareholders (the Meeting) on May 6, 2021. A total of 91,278,146 shares (81.86% of outstanding common shares) were represented in person or by proxy.

The complete voting results from the Meeting are as follows:

1. Election of Directors

The Board of Directors of Stantec had fixed the number of directors standing for election at the Meeting to be nine. Each of the nine nominees listed in Stantecs Management Information Circular dated March 17, 2021 was elected as a director of Stantec.

NomineeVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Martin A. Porta88,237,86699.80173,9510.20
Douglas K. Ammerman76,179,63586.1612,232,23213.84
Richard C. Bradeen87,149,12698.571,262,7411.43
Shelley A. M. Brown86,774,26698.151,637,6011.85
Patricia D. Galloway87,193,88498.621,217,9831.38
Robert J. Gomes86,609,41397.961,802,4542.04
Gordon A. Johnston87,719,12599.22692,7420.78
Donald J. Lowry87,539,43599.01872,4320.99
Marie-Lucie Morin86,506,14197.841,905,7262.16


2. Appointment of Auditors

Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were reappointed as auditors of Stantec for 2021, and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors.

Votes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
86,034,50294.265,243,6445.74


3. Non-binding Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

Shareholders accepted Stantecs approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Management Information Circular dated March 17, 2021, and delivered in connection with the Meeting.

Votes For% ForVotes Against% Against
85,486,47496.692,928,3933.31


4. Amendment and Restatement of By-law No. 1

Shareholders approved and confirmed the amendment and restatement of Stantecs By-law No. 1 as disclosed in the Management Information Circular dated March 17, 2021, and delivered in connection with the Meeting.

Votes For% ForVotes Against% Against
89,204,53697.732,073,6102.27


About Stantec

Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind. We care about the communities we servebecause they're our communities too. This allows us to assess what's needed and connect our expertise, to appreciate nuances and envision what's never been considered, to bring together diverse perspectives so we can collaborate toward a shared success.

We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the under the symbol STN. Visit us at stantec.com or find us on social media.

Investor Contact
Tom McMillan
Stantec Investor Relations
Ph: 780-917-8159
[email protected]		Media Contact
Stephanie Smith
Stantec Media Relations
Ph: 780-917-7230
[email protected]

To subscribe to Stantecs email news alerts, please fill out the subscription form, which is available on the Contact Information page of the Investors section at Stantec.com.

Design with community in mind

