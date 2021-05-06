Prospera Financial Services Buys Microsoft Corp, KKR Inc, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, Sells Blackstone Group Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp II, Altria Group Inc

- New Purchases: KKR, IBND, SRLN, WIP, PTH, USO, CCIV, FRC, AZO, BXMT, KLAC, ARKW, BXMX, ENSG, ALB, BIDU, DVN, WYNN, DKNG, VCR, VIS, ILMN, ROKU, MP, SMH, MUR, ICLN, QUAL, MS, SPOT, FVRR, MXI, SCHD, EVRG, DINT, MSOS, PWB, XMMO, JRS, MTDR, CTRE, 2TX, INSP, PNTG, XPEV, GDRX, DFNL, QDF, XMLV, BIIB, COF, DHR, EXP, EXPD, HDB, IPG, SWKS, URI, X, VLO, PCN, JTD, W, SUM, NIO, QS, ARKG, FTA, IDU, ISTB, SMDV, SPSB, TBT, TOTL, CAH, ED, HWC, MDU, NOK, WDFC, WBA, VVR, CEF, FT, JPC, NAD, OR, BST, PSTG, FLGT, DLN, DON, GDX, GUNR, HACK, MDIV, TDIV, TFI, POWW, RIG, CLRB, CHMA,
- Added Positions: AAPL, MSFT, CIBR, PSK, SPY, NVDA, VTI, FBT, BLK, AMZN, GOOGL, APO, DOCU, DIA, PG, QABA, HD, NKE, FIXD, IYJ, JPM, TSLA, FB, IWM, AMAT, CRM, FPE, IVV, SLV, SUB, AMGN, MU, RDVY, TIP, AFL, EW, ZM, IJH, IYE, BKLN, EMB, HYG, MTUM, VCIT, VWO, ALGN, MELI, EMLP, GLD, IJR, HYLS, IEFA, VCSH, VTV, T, CDNS, ENB, JNJ, RTX, PDD, FVD, FXD, IWD, JNK, PFF, VO, DD, INTC, SPG, DIS, DQ, BABA, ARKK, BIV, DTN, IVOL, IYW, QCLN, UWM, VWOB, ABT, BRK.B, CVX, NEE, HAL, HOLX, MCD, SPGI, PBR, SONY, RNP, FSLR, SE, STNE, CRNC, DGRO, DVY, EEM, IWB, IYR, VEA, VGSH, BAC, LHX, JCI, PEP, PFE, TSM, TEVA, USB, UPS, WFC, RQI, MA, LULU, HZNP, LITE, SWAV, AADR, DWAS, FPX, FVC, ITOT, IYF, MUB, PGF, PWV, VNQ, VT, ASML, ATVI, AMT, AJG, ADP, BG, CHRW, CSX, CTXS, KO, COP, CCI, DEO, EPD, EXAS, FAST, GILD, IBM, INTU, MMP, MKC, MDT, MCHP, NSC, NVS, NVO, BB, RY, SON, SYY, TSN, UL, DAL, AWK, BUD, NXPI, KMI, FIF, ABBV, GOOG, SEDG, SHOP, ZLAB, TME, BND, BSCM, BSJL, CACG, IGSB, CWB, DGRW, FEX, FNX, FTCS, IEMG, IJT, IVE, JKK, MGK, PDBC, SDIV, SDY, SPYD, VBR, VEU, VGT, VOO, VTWO, VYM, MMM, AMD, NLY, AVY, CCL, SCHW, CMCSA, CBSH, COST, CFR, DLTR, DUK, ETN, ECL, EQIX, EQT, FITB, GRMN, GIS, WELL, HSY, HON, ITW, ISRG, SJM, KMB, MKL, ORLY, PNC, PPL, PAA, PRU, RSG, SHW, SWK, TSCO, VZ, ET, RDS.B, VGM, NEA, GDV, BDJ, AOD, EOT, GM, FDUS, XYL, PBYI, PSX, PANW, FPF, AAL, QRVO, ASND, ETSY, KHC, NMTR, TWLO, TTD, NOVN, CVNA, APPN, AFIN, MRNA, UBER, CRWD, FSR, AMLP, AOR, BSCL, CBND, DIV, FGD, FIVG, FMB, FXN, IGM, IUSG, IYM, IYT, NEAR, NOBL, PGX, QQEW, REM, SCHB, VAW, VBK, VDC, VOE, VOT, VOX, XBI,
- Reduced Positions: BX, FSKR, MO, IYH, QQQ, BCX, FXF, XLV, AGG, FTSM, VHT, XLI, XLP, XLY, APD, FXO, GSLC, XLB, XLF, XLK, AOK, IAU, FCX, TDOC, FXR, IEI, KBH, LMBS, V, WKHS, JD, SQ, BILI, XLE, TGT, FDN, FXU, SHY, VIAC, PAYX, LUV, CRDF, EFA, GBIL, IBUY, JPST, LQD, SPLV, VXF, TFC, FDX, LMT, LOW, NFLX, ES, QCOM, SO, WM, ZBH, ENPH, BZUN, EMLC, FTSL, IVW, IWV, RSP, SPHD, VUG, BYD, BMY, CAT, CME, CLX, DE, LLY, EMR, FHN, F, KIM, NOC, OLN, OKE, LIN, SMG, SBUX, TJX, UNH, XEL, UTF, FTNT, FANG, TWTR, ALLY, PYPL, TEAM, OKTA, BNDX, EFAV, FDL, FXL, IBB, IFV, IJJ, IUSV, IWY, MINT, SCHM, USMV, VONG, VV, ACN, ADBE, ALXN, ADS, AEP, AXP, AZPN, AZN, ATO, BP, BRO, CMS, CVS, CASY, FIS, CHD, CI, C, CMI, DXCM, GSK, ING, TT, JKHY, KR, LRCX, MCK, MET, VTRS, NGG, OMC, ORCL, PKG, BKNG, PSEC, PWR, O, RDS.A, SAP, SSL, SRE, TRV, TPX, TER, TXN, TMO, TRI, UNP, ANTM, WEC, YUM, EBAY, VKQ, HBI, MSCI, PM, DAN, DG, TPH, ZTS, CDW, HEPA, FSK, CFG, WTRH, DOW, PINS, ABNB, BSV, FXH, HDV, IDV, IHI, IPKW, ITA, IUSB, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IWX, MBB, PEY, PIE, QTEC, RXI, SCHF, SCHZ, SPAB, USIG, VNLA,
- Sold Out: MNST, XLU, XLC, WPX, FSLY, CARR, WSM, EV, VONE, MIK, PB, JKH, K, IGV, IEF, FXA, FMHI, EFV, EFG, PBW, DDOG, PID, PTF, SRPT, POOL, DDD, CPRT, DVA, EFX, HAS, NEM, NUE, EDIT, USPH, WRB, ZBRA, USA, PRTS, EXPI, ORC, KALA,
For the details of Prospera Financial Services's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prospera+financial+services/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Prospera Financial Services
- First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) - 2,623,712 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 636,544 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.07%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 107,764 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.37%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 140,697 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.09%
- Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 553,198 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
Prospera Financial Services initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $44.8. The stock is now traded at around $57.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 113,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Citi International Government Inflation-Prote (WIP)
Prospera Financial Services initiated holding in SPDR Citi International Government Inflation-Prote. The purchase prices were between $55.09 and $58.11, with an estimated average price of $57.02. The stock is now traded at around $56.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 98,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bo (IBND)
Prospera Financial Services initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bo. The purchase prices were between $35.76 and $38.05, with an estimated average price of $36.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 150,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Prospera Financial Services initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 121,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (PTH)
Prospera Financial Services initiated holding in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.3 and $188.39, with an estimated average price of $168.3. The stock is now traded at around $147.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 23,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: United States Oil Fund (USO)
Prospera Financial Services initiated holding in United States Oil Fund. The purchase prices were between $32.38 and $44.6, with an estimated average price of $39.21. The stock is now traded at around $44.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 84,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Prospera Financial Services added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 22.09%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $249.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 140,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (PSK)
Prospera Financial Services added to a holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1425.58%. The purchase prices were between $41.63 and $43.35, with an estimated average price of $42.67. The stock is now traded at around $43.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 141,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)
Prospera Financial Services added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF by 168.06%. The purchase prices were between $40.13 and $46.26, with an estimated average price of $43.75. The stock is now traded at around $42.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 212,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Prospera Financial Services added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 35.90%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $419.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 50,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Prospera Financial Services added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 61.39%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $580.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 24,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Prospera Financial Services added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 156.49%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $216.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 37,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)
Prospera Financial Services sold out a holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $84.6 and $94.99, with an estimated average price of $89.63.Sold Out: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Prospera Financial Services sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04.Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Prospera Financial Services sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.Sold Out: Fastly Inc (FSLY)
Prospera Financial Services sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $62.05 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $86.21.Sold Out: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)
Prospera Financial Services sold out a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The sale prices were between $102.95 and $184, with an estimated average price of $134.88.Sold Out: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Prospera Financial Services sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85.Reduced: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)
Prospera Financial Services reduced to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 25.27%. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $88.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Prospera Financial Services still held 216,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: FS KKR Capital Corp II (FSKR)
Prospera Financial Services reduced to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II by 41.01%. The sale prices were between $16.32 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $20.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Prospera Financial Services still held 273,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Prospera Financial Services reduced to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 58%. The sale prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Prospera Financial Services still held 51,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)
Prospera Financial Services reduced to a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 66.21%. The sale prices were between $239.28 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $250.76. The stock is now traded at around $264.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Prospera Financial Services still held 5,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX)
Prospera Financial Services reduced to a holding in BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 59.62%. The sale prices were between $7.44 and $9.42, with an estimated average price of $8.66. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Prospera Financial Services still held 191,629 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (FXF)
Prospera Financial Services reduced to a holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 64.53%. The sale prices were between $96.12 and $103.71, with an estimated average price of $100.41. The stock is now traded at around $99.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Prospera Financial Services still held 9,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Prospera Financial Services. Also check out:
1. Prospera Financial Services's Undervalued Stocks
2. Prospera Financial Services's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Prospera Financial Services's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Prospera Financial Services keeps buying