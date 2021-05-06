Logo
Prospera Financial Services Buys Microsoft Corp, KKR Inc, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, Sells Blackstone Group Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp II, Altria Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Dallas, TX, based Investment company Prospera Financial Services (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, KKR Inc, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bo, sells Blackstone Group Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp II, Altria Group Inc, Monster Beverage Corp, iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prospera Financial Services. As of 2021Q1, Prospera Financial Services owns 669 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Prospera Financial Services's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prospera+financial+services/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Prospera Financial Services
  1. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) - 2,623,712 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 636,544 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.07%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 107,764 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.37%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 140,697 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.09%
  5. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 553,198 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
New Purchase: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

Prospera Financial Services initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $44.8. The stock is now traded at around $57.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 113,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Citi International Government Inflation-Prote (WIP)

Prospera Financial Services initiated holding in SPDR Citi International Government Inflation-Prote. The purchase prices were between $55.09 and $58.11, with an estimated average price of $57.02. The stock is now traded at around $56.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 98,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bo (IBND)

Prospera Financial Services initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bo. The purchase prices were between $35.76 and $38.05, with an estimated average price of $36.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 150,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Prospera Financial Services initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 121,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (PTH)

Prospera Financial Services initiated holding in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.3 and $188.39, with an estimated average price of $168.3. The stock is now traded at around $147.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 23,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: United States Oil Fund (USO)

Prospera Financial Services initiated holding in United States Oil Fund. The purchase prices were between $32.38 and $44.6, with an estimated average price of $39.21. The stock is now traded at around $44.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 84,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Prospera Financial Services added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 22.09%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $249.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 140,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (PSK)

Prospera Financial Services added to a holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1425.58%. The purchase prices were between $41.63 and $43.35, with an estimated average price of $42.67. The stock is now traded at around $43.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 141,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)

Prospera Financial Services added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF by 168.06%. The purchase prices were between $40.13 and $46.26, with an estimated average price of $43.75. The stock is now traded at around $42.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 212,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Prospera Financial Services added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 35.90%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $419.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 50,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Prospera Financial Services added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 61.39%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $580.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 24,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Prospera Financial Services added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 156.49%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $216.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 37,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Prospera Financial Services sold out a holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $84.6 and $94.99, with an estimated average price of $89.63.

Sold Out: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Prospera Financial Services sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04.

Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Prospera Financial Services sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.

Sold Out: Fastly Inc (FSLY)

Prospera Financial Services sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $62.05 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $86.21.

Sold Out: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)

Prospera Financial Services sold out a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The sale prices were between $102.95 and $184, with an estimated average price of $134.88.

Sold Out: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Prospera Financial Services sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85.

Reduced: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Prospera Financial Services reduced to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 25.27%. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $88.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Prospera Financial Services still held 216,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: FS KKR Capital Corp II (FSKR)

Prospera Financial Services reduced to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II by 41.01%. The sale prices were between $16.32 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $20.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Prospera Financial Services still held 273,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Prospera Financial Services reduced to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 58%. The sale prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Prospera Financial Services still held 51,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)

Prospera Financial Services reduced to a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 66.21%. The sale prices were between $239.28 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $250.76. The stock is now traded at around $264.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Prospera Financial Services still held 5,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX)

Prospera Financial Services reduced to a holding in BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 59.62%. The sale prices were between $7.44 and $9.42, with an estimated average price of $8.66. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Prospera Financial Services still held 191,629 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (FXF)

Prospera Financial Services reduced to a holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 64.53%. The sale prices were between $96.12 and $103.71, with an estimated average price of $100.41. The stock is now traded at around $99.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Prospera Financial Services still held 9,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.



