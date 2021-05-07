Logo
CAE's diversity and inclusion efforts recognized

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MONTREAL, May 6, 2021

  • Receives Silver Parity Certification from Women in Governance
  • Included in Bloomberg Gender Equality 2021 Index for third consecutive year

MONTREAL, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) CAE was awarded the Silver-level certification by Women in Governance for its efforts in promoting gender parity in the workplace. The company was also included in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index for the third consecutive year.

CAE received its certification at Women in Governance's 2021 Annual Recognition Gala which was held today and featured, as honorary co-presidents, Marc Parent, CAE's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Maria Della Posta, President of Pratt & Whitney Canada.

"Diversity and inclusion is part of our values and a strategic priority for CAE," said Marc Parent. "We are committed to advancing equality between women and men in the workplace and to encourage other business leaders to make a similar commitment. In the past few years, CAE has made progress in the attraction, development and retention of female talent and in promoting gender parity within our organization. We have launched unconscious bias training for all employees as well as a series of internal programs to equip and inspire women to take ownership of their careers within the company. In addition to our Professional Women's Network, we launched another employee resource group (ERG), voted by employees and focused on Women in Aviation and Technology. Externally, our CAE Women in Flight scholarship program encourages more women to aspire to become professional pilots."

The Women in Governance Parity Certification serves to recognize organizations that have achieved results by articulating a commitment to gender parity in the workplace, integrating it to the ecosystem of the organization and implementing mechanisms to achieve that commitment and sustain it over time. CAE was awarded the Bronze-level certification in September 2019.

This award follows the recognition CAE received earlier this year as one of 380 firms worldwide selected for inclusion in Bloomberg's 2021 Gender-Equality Index (GEI). The GEI tracks the performance of public companies committed to disclosing their efforts to support gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency.

CAE is a signatory of the United Nations Women Empowerment Principles as part of its ongoing commitment to promoting gender equality and the empowerment of women in the workplace.

About CAE
CAE is a high-tech company at the forefront of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world safer. Backed by more than 70 years of innovation, we continue to reinvent the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare industries. We are the partner of choice for customers around the world who operate in complex, often dangerous and highly regulated environments where success is critical. As a result of our customers' ongoing need for our solutions, more than 60% of CAE's revenue is generated from recurring business. We have the largest global presence in the industry, with approximately 10,000 employees in 160 locations and training centres in more than 35 countries. www.cae.com

Follow our Twitter account @CAE_Inc
Facebook: www.facebook.com/cae.inc
LinkedIn : www.linkedin.com/company/cae

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caes-diversity-and-inclusion-efforts-recognized-301286268.html

SOURCE CAE INC.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)