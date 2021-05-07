Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and MSG Networks Inc. Announce Key Filing Dates and Plans to Host Joint Webcast on Proposed Merger





Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) (NYSE: MSGE) today announced it plans to issue a press release on Friday, May 7, 2021 before the market opens, reporting financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2021. MSG Networks Inc. (MSG Networks) (NYSE: MSGN) previously announced it will issue a press release on Friday, May 7, 2021 before the market opens, reporting financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2021.





In addition, MSG Entertainment plans to file a registration statement on Form S-4 that contains a joint proxy statement and prospectus before the market opens on Friday, May 7, 2021 and MSG Entertainment and MSG Networks plan to file a joint investor presentation on the proposed acquisition of MSG Networks by MSG Entertainment on Friday, May 7, 2021.









The companies plan to host a joint webcast on Monday, May 10, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time regarding the proposed acquisition of MSG Networks by MSG Entertainment, moderated by Brandon Ross, Partner and TMT Analyst at LightShed Partners. The event will be available via webcast at investor.msgentertainment.com under the heading Events & Presentations and at investor.msgnetworks.com under the heading Events & Presentations.









About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.





Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts a broad array of events in its diverse collection of venues: New Yorks Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre. MSG Entertainment is also building a new state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian, and has announced plans to build a second MSG Sphere in London, pending necessary approvals. In addition, the Company features the original production the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes and through Boston Calling Events, produces the Boston Calling Music Festival. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex, Cathdrale, Hakkasan and Omnia. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.









About MSG Networks Inc.





MSG Networks Inc., a pioneer in sports media, owns and operates two award-winning regional sports and entertainment networks and a companion streaming service that serve the nations number one media market, the New York DMA, as well as other portions of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The networks feature a wide range of compelling sports content, including exclusive live local games and other programming of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres, as well as significant coverage of the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills. This content, in addition to a diverse array of other sporting events and critically acclaimed original programming, has established MSG Networks as the gold standard in regional sports.









Additional Information and Where to Find It





This press release may be deemed to be solicitation material in respect of the proposed transaction between MSG Entertainment and MSG Networks. In connection with the proposed transaction, MSG Entertainment and MSG Networks intend to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) a registration statement on Form S-4 that will include a joint proxy statement of MSG Entertainment and MSG Networks that also constitutes a prospectus of MSG Entertainment. MSG Entertainment and MSG Networks may also file other documents with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction. This document is not a substitute for the joint proxy statement/prospectus, Form S-4 or any other document which MSG Entertainment or MSG Networks may file with the SEC. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF MSG ENTERTAINMENT AND MSG NETWORKS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND ALL OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT ARE FILED OR WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of the Form S-4 and the joint proxy statement/prospectus (when available) and other documents filed with the SEC by MSG Entertainment and MSG Networks from the SECs website at www.sec.gov. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by MSG Entertainment will be made available free of charge on MSG Entertainments investor relations website at http://investor.msgentertainment.com. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by MSG Networks will be made available free of charge on MSG Networks investor relations website at http://investor.msgnetworks.com.









No Offer or Solicitation





This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy, or a solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or solicitation would be unlawful, prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and otherwise in accordance with applicable law.









Participants in the Solicitation





MSG Entertainment, MSG Networks and certain of their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the holders of MSG Entertainment and MSG Networks securities in respect of the proposed transaction under the rules of the SEC. Certain information regarding these directors and executive officers and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be included in the Form S-4 and joint proxy statement/prospectus regarding the proposed transaction (when available) and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC by MSG Entertainment and MSG Networks. Information regarding MSG Entertainments directors and executive officers is available in MSG Entertainments proxy statement relating to its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders filed with the SEC on October 27, 2020. Information regarding MSG Networks directors and executive officers is available in MSG Networks proxy statement relating to its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders filed with the SEC on October 21, 2020. These documents will be available free of charge from the sources indicated above.









Forward-Looking Statements





This document contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as believes, expects, may, will, should, seeks, approximately, intends, plans, estimates, projects, strategy, or anticipates, or the negative of those words or other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed transaction, pro forma descriptions of the combined company and its operations, integration and transition plans, synergies, opportunities and anticipated future performance. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results, developments and events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the following factors: the impact of public health crises, such as pandemics (including coronavirus (COVID-19)) and epidemics and any related company or government policies and actions to protect the health and safety of individuals or government policies or actions to maintain the functioning of national or global economies and markets; MSG Entertainments and MSG Networks ability to effectively manage the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions taken in response by governmental authorities and certain professional sports leagues; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement with respect to the proposed transaction between MSG Entertainment and MSG Networks or otherwise cause the transaction not to occur; the risk that the conditions to the closing of the proposed transaction between MSG Entertainment and MSG Networks may not be satisfied or waived, including the risk that required approvals from the stockholders of MSG Entertainment and MSG Networks, regulatory clearances and other approvals are not obtained; the risk that the anticipated tax treatment of the proposed transaction between MSG Entertainment and MSG Networks is not obtained; potential litigation relating to the proposed transaction between MSG Entertainment and MSG Networks; uncertainties as to the timing of the consummation of the proposed transaction between MSG Entertainment and MSG Networks; the risk that the proposed transaction disrupts the current business plans and operations of MSG Entertainment or MSG Networks; the ability of MSG Entertainment and MSG Networks to retain and hire key personnel; unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the proposed transaction; potential adverse reactions or changes to the business relationships of MSG Entertainment and MSG Networks resulting from the announcement, pendency or completion of the proposed transaction; financial community and rating agency perceptions of each of MSG Entertainment and MSG Networks and its business, operations, financial condition and the industry in which it operates; strategic or financial benefits or opportunities if the merger is completed; the impact of the merger on the liquidity position or financial flexibility and other potential impacts of the proposed transaction; opportunities related to sports gaming or growth initiatives; and the potential impact of general economic, political and market factors on MSG Entertainment and MSG Networks or the proposed transaction. These risks, as well as other risks associated with the proposed transaction between MSG Entertainment and MSG Networks, will be more fully discussed in the joint proxy statement/prospectus that will be included in the registration statement on Form S-4 that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic may give rise to risks that are currently unknown or amplify the risks associated with many of these factors. In addition, future performance and actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to MSG Entertainments and MSG Networks overall business and financial condition, including those more fully described in MSG Entertainments and MSG Networks filings with the SEC including their respective Annual Reports on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings, including the sections titled Risk Factors and Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations contained therein. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and MSG Entertainment and MSG Networks each disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.





