PNM Resources Merger with AVANGRID Approved by Public Utility Commission of Texas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) voted to approve the unanimous stipulation and agreement among parties for the merger of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM), including its Texas utility subsidiary, Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), with AVANGRID (NYSE: AGR).

In the now-approved unanimous settlement, which was filed on March 30, the Staff of the PUCT and all other parties to the proceeding agreed the proposed merger is in the public interest.

"Today's approval in Texas is an exciting milestone and confirms that our merger is in the public interest," said Pat Vincent-Collawn, PNM Resources' chairman, president and CEO. "PNM Resources and Avangrid are eager to carry forward the commitments and future possibilities to our TNMP and PNM employees, customers and communities with the support of a stronger, combined organization."

The merger has received federal regulatory approvals from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), along with clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) and the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act. PNM Resources shareholders overwhelmingly approved the merger in February. The merger also requires federal approval from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and state approval from the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (NMPRC) as it relates to Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), the New Mexico utility subsidiary of PNM Resources.

In New Mexico, an initial stipulation among parties was reached in April increasing and expanding commitments related to the net public benefit of the merger to over $272 million in PNM customer rate benefits and economic development contributions for the state, alongside enhanced environmental benefits, commitments to maintain local jobs, programs and charitable leadership and a number of additional commitments. The Hearing Examiner set forth May 7 for parties to file a revised stipulation with the NMPRC, with consideration for the remaining procedural schedule to follow.

Additional materials pertaining to the regulatory approvals of the merger are available at https://www.pnmresources.com/investors/rates-and-filings.aspx.

Background:

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2020 consolidated operating revenues of $1.5 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources provides electricity to approximately 800,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. PNM serves its customers with a diverse mix of generation and purchased power resources totaling 2.8 gigawatts of capacity, with a goal to achieve 100% emissions-free energy by 2040. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com.

