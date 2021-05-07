Britannia Mining Reapplies to the OTC Markets Group and Plans a Corporate Name Change

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Britannia Mining Reapplies to the OTC Markets Group and Plans a Corporate Name Change

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 / Britannia Mining, Inc. ("Britannia" or the "Company"), (OTCPink:BMIN) announced today that management has reapplied with the OTC Markets Group, Inc. ("OTC Markets"), and intends to make a corporate name change.

As it is the Company's intention to become current with its financial disclosures and upgrade its designation with OTC Markets to Pink Current, the Company first had to reapply to the OTC Markets' reporting platform. Britannia was previously delinquent in both its filings and in maintaining its registration with OTC Markets. The Company's application has been approved, and management is now able to begin filing its financial disclosures.

To that end, management is diligently working on its accounting to bring the Company's financials current. It is anticipated that the Company will begin filing its financial disclosures within this 2nd QT and plans to be current on all its required filings in the 3rd QT.

Also in the plans is a name change.

Now that the Company has named a new president and board member, and management intends to move the Company in a different direction, considerations are being made to change the name of the Company. Being that management has been exploring opportunities to transition its business towards the digital technology space, the name change will likely reflect the Company's future business model or any such business that the Company may ultimately align with. As with the intended reverse stock split that the Company plans to undergo, a name change may also be considered one of those corporate adjustments mentioned in previous releases that could possibly impact both the future business of Britannia, as well as all stakeholders of the Company.

In anticipating updated financial disclosures, a corporate name change, and a reverse stock split, the Company continues to encourage shareholders to remain diligent - review all filings, press releases, and contact management at [email protected] with any inquiries.

About Britannia Mining

At present, Britannia Mining is identified as a natural resources development company focused on acquiring high-quality mineral, mining, and other commodity-based projects. The Company has been exploring opportunities to transition its business towards the digital technology space.

For investor and general information, please email [email protected].

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other unknown factors that could cause the Company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE: Britannia Mining, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/645551/Britannia-Mining-Reapplies-to-the-OTC-Markets-Group-and-Plans-a-Corporate-Name-Change

img.ashx?id=645551
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)