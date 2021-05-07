HPIL Holding Announces the Acquisition of the Remaining 49% of NFT Procurement Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HPIL Holding (the "Company") (OTC: HPIL) announces that NFT Procurement Ltd of which HPIL Holding controls Fifty One (51%) Percent has agreed to sell the remaining Forty Nine (49%) Percent of NFT Procurement Ltd to HPIL Holding effective immediately. NFT Procurement Ltd, since the previous press release on May 3rd, 2021 has secured the following additional domains to be used for its NFTs .

DOMAIN REGISTRATIONS:

nftmariolemieux.com nftsidneycrosby.com nftcindycrawford.com nftgiselebundchen.comnfttyrabanks.com nftkyliejenner.com nftjohnwayne.com nftfranksinatra.com nftsiegfriedandroy.com nftliberace.com nftthepope.com nftthewho.com nftledzeppelin.com nftpinkfloyd.com nftmoodyblues.com nftcoldplay.com nftozzyosbourne.com nftblackpanther.com nftconnormcdavid.com

"This acquisition is a part of the plan for HPIL to secure projects that are on the cutting edge that operate under the Cybernetic plan, where we look to the ever changing technology that is disrupting the way we function and as a company we will accelerate our approach to compete", said Stephen Brown CEO.

Where the Human Element Meets the Futuristic Mind

The plan for the future of Cybernetic Technologies is one of scoping out such opportunities in the futuristic world that will capture the human element that can be then advanced by a futuristic mind where a philosophical movement is the proponent of which advocate and predict the enhancement of the human condition by developing and making widely available sophisticated technologies able to greatly enhance longevity, mood and cognitive abilities.

Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filing.

