Zimtu Capital Announces Zoom with Zimtu Investor Presentation Featuring Arctic Star Exploration

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 / Zimtu Capital Corp. ( TSXV:ZC, Financial)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") is pleased to announce its next Zoom with Zimtu investor presentation will feature equity holding Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (ADD)(82A1.F)(ASDZF) and Pat Power, President and CEO of Arctic Star, on Wednesday May 19th, starting at 10:00 AM PDT (Vancouver). Arctic Star recently announced it has confirmed via diamond drilling the presence of three new kimberlites at its Diagras Diamond Project in the Northwest Territories.

"I believe that Arctic Star is on the verge of making a major new diamond discovery in Canada's Northwest Territories, heralding a resurgence in Canadian diamond exploration the likes of which have not been seen in Canada for at least a generation," said Dave Hodge, President of Zimtu Capital Corp. "Both the Ekati Diamond Mine, which first began production in 1998, and the Diavik Diamond Mine, which began production five years later in 2003, are approaching the ends of their expected lifespans. Arctic Star's timing could not be better."

To participate in the Zoom with Zimtu investor presentation Arctic Star Exploration, please note the following:

Date: Wednesday May 19th, 2021

Start time: 10:00 AM PDT (Vancouver) / 1:00 PM EDT (Toronto) / 7:00 PM CEST (Frankfurt)

Where: Virtually via Zoom Video Conferencing

RSVP: https://event.zimtu.com/

About Arctic Star Exploration Corp.

Arctic Star has commenced exploration in Lac de Gras NWT on its Diagras Diamond Project next to the producing Diavik & Ekati diamond mines. The company also owns 100% of the Timantti Diamond Project including a 243 Ha Exploration Permit and a 193,700 Ha Exploration Reservation near the town of Kuusamo, in Finland. The project is located approximately 550km SW of the operating Grib Diamond Mine in Russia. The company also controls drill ready diamond exploration properties in Nunavut (Stein). For more information, please visit: https://www.arcticstar.ca

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information, please visit https://www.zimtu.com

