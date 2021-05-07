Mark Fedosiewich Acquires Shares of Vior Inc.

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Mark Fedosiewich Acquires Shares of Vior Inc.

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 / Mark Fedosiewich (the "Acquiror"), President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of Vior Inc. (the "Corporation"), announces that he has directly acquired on May 5, 2021, 92,000 common shares of the Corporation in the secondary market. Out of the 92,000 common shares, 77,000 common shares were acquired at a price of $0.19 per share and 15,000 common shares were acquired at a price of $0.195 per shares (the "Transaction").

Immediately prior to the closing of the Transaction, the Acquiror held, directly or indirectly, (i) 7,182,000 common shares of the Corporation, representing 9.997% of the issued and outstanding common shares, (ii) warrants entitling the Acquiror to purchase up to 1,751,000 common shares of the Corporation and (iii) options entitling the Acquiror to purchase up to 1,180,000 common shares of the Corporation. Assuming the exercise of all warrants and options held by the Acquiror, prior to the closing of the Transaction, the Acquiror would have owned 10,113,000 common shares, representing, on a partially-diluted basis, 13.52% of the Corporation's common shares that would have then been issued and outstanding.

Immediately following the closing of the Transaction, the Acquiror together holds, directly or indirectly, (i) 7,274,000 common shares of the Corporation, representing 10.12% of the issued and outstanding common shares, (ii) warrants entitling the Acquiror to purchase up to 1,751,000 common shares of the Corporation and (iii) options entitling the Acquiror to purchase up to 1,180,000 common shares of the Corporation. Assuming the exercise of all warrants and options held by the Acquiror, following the closing of the Transaction, the Acquiror would own 10,205,000 common shares, on a partially-diluted basis, representing 13.65% of the Corporation's common shares that would then be issued and outstanding.

The Acquiror acquired the shares described in this press release for investment purposes and in accordance with applicable securities laws, the Acquiror may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments (collectively, "Securities") of the Corporation in the open market or otherwise, and he reserves the right to dispose of any or all of his Securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the Securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of the Corporation and other relevant factors.

The shares described in this press release were directly acquired by Mark Fedosiewich.

A copy of the Early Warning Report to be filed by the Acquiror in connection with the Transaction described above will be available on SEDAR under the Corporation's profile. This news release is issued under the Early Warning Provisions of the Canadian Securities Legislation.

For more information, contact:
Mark Fedosiewich
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Tel.: 613-898-5052
E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE: Mark Fedosiewich



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/645566/Mark-Fedosiewich-Acquires-Shares-of-Vior-Inc

img.ashx?id=645566
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)