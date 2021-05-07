



PureCycle Technologies, Inc. shares plunged 40% in intraday trading on May 6, 2021 after a report by Hindenburg Research alleged the plastics recycling SPAC has deceived investors with financial projections that are nothing more than wild ass guessing, and that its two sponsoring investment banks have issued Buy ratings with high target prices after previously receiving millions of founders shares for roughly a penny per share. Gibbs Law Group is investigating a potential Pure+Cycle+Securities+Class+Action+Lawsuit on behalf of investors who lost money in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT).









To speak with an attorney regarding this class action lawsuit investigation, click+here or call (888) 410-2925.









On Thursday May 6, 2021, Hindenburg Research released a report alleging that PureCycle has earned zero revenue to date, and that its CEO and executives reportedly have a track record of failures. Specifically, the report alleges that of the six companies PureCycles executives previously took public, two went bankrupt, three were delisted, and one was acquired after a ~95% decline. Further, the executives already received $7 million in cash bonuses after closing the SPAC deal and will soon receive approximately $40 million more, according to the report.









PureCycles two investment bank sponsors, Roth Capital and Craig Hallum Capital, are also the only investment banks that have issued research on PureCycle, according to Hindenberg Research, and have a history of affiliating with clients entangled with allegations of fraud. Because SPACs are subject to less stringent regulations than IPOs, PureCycle sponsor Craig Hallum Capital was allegedly able to issue a Buy rating on the very day of PureCycles SPAC merger, instead of having to observe a quiet period before issuing any public commentcalling into question whether the rating had an undue influence on the price.









Hindenburg also reports that unlike many other plastics companies, PureCycles licensed process hasnt been cited or reviewed in any peer reviewed studies.









On this news, PureCycles stocks plummeted 40% in intraday trading on Thursday May 6, 2021, causing significant harm to investors.









What Should PureCycle Investors Do?









If you invested in PureCycle, visit our website or contact our securities team directly at (888) 410-2925 to discuss how you may be able to recover your losses. Our investigation concerns whether PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has violated federal securities laws.









About Gibbs Law Group









Gibbs Law Group represents individual and institutional investors throughout the country in securities+litigation to correct abusive corporate governance practices, breaches of fiduciary duty, and proxy violations. The firm has recovered over a billion dollars for its clients against some of the worlds largest corporations, and our attorneys have received numerous honors for their work, including Best Lawyers in America, Top Plaintiff Lawyers in California, California Lawyer Attorney of the Year, Class Action Practice Group of the Year, Consumer Protection MVP, and Top Cybersecurity/ Privacy Attorneys Under 40.









This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506006310/en/