Lost Money in PureCycle Technologies, Inc.?

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Lost Money in PureCycle Technologies, Inc.?

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image



PureCycle Technologies, Inc. shares plunged 40% in intraday trading on May 6, 2021 after a report by Hindenburg Research alleged the plastics recycling SPAC has deceived investors with financial projections that are nothing more than wild ass guessing, and that its two sponsoring investment banks have issued Buy ratings with high target prices after previously receiving millions of founders shares for roughly a penny per share. Gibbs Law Group is investigating a potential Pure+Cycle+Securities+Class+Action+Lawsuit on behalf of investors who lost money in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT).



To speak with an attorney regarding this class action lawsuit investigation, click+here or call (888) 410-2925.



On Thursday May 6, 2021, Hindenburg Research released a report alleging that PureCycle has earned zero revenue to date, and that its CEO and executives reportedly have a track record of failures. Specifically, the report alleges that of the six companies PureCycles executives previously took public, two went bankrupt, three were delisted, and one was acquired after a ~95% decline. Further, the executives already received $7 million in cash bonuses after closing the SPAC deal and will soon receive approximately $40 million more, according to the report.



PureCycles two investment bank sponsors, Roth Capital and Craig Hallum Capital, are also the only investment banks that have issued research on PureCycle, according to Hindenberg Research, and have a history of affiliating with clients entangled with allegations of fraud. Because SPACs are subject to less stringent regulations than IPOs, PureCycle sponsor Craig Hallum Capital was allegedly able to issue a Buy rating on the very day of PureCycles SPAC merger, instead of having to observe a quiet period before issuing any public commentcalling into question whether the rating had an undue influence on the price.



Hindenburg also reports that unlike many other plastics companies, PureCycles licensed process hasnt been cited or reviewed in any peer reviewed studies.



On this news, PureCycles stocks plummeted 40% in intraday trading on Thursday May 6, 2021, causing significant harm to investors.



What Should PureCycle Investors Do?



If you invested in PureCycle, visit our website or contact our securities team directly at (888) 410-2925 to discuss how you may be able to recover your losses. Our investigation concerns whether PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has violated federal securities laws.



About Gibbs Law Group



Gibbs Law Group represents individual and institutional investors throughout the country in securities+litigation to correct abusive corporate governance practices, breaches of fiduciary duty, and proxy violations. The firm has recovered over a billion dollars for its clients against some of the worlds largest corporations, and our attorneys have received numerous honors for their work, including Best Lawyers in America, Top Plaintiff Lawyers in California, California Lawyer Attorney of the Year, Class Action Practice Group of the Year, Consumer Protection MVP, and Top Cybersecurity/ Privacy Attorneys Under 40.



This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506006310/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)