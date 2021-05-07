SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds VER, CBAN, WRI, and PPD Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE: VER)



WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE: VER) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Realty Income Corporation ("Realty Income") (NYSE: O). Under the terms of the merger agreement, VER shareholders will receive 0.705 shares of Realty Income common stock for each share of VER common stock that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $47.33 based upon Realty Income's May 5, 2021 closing price of $67.14. If you own VER shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ver/

Colony Bankorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAN)



WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Colony Bankorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAN) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with SouthCrest Financial Group. Under the terms of the merger agreement, each SouthCrest shareholder will have the right to elect to receive either $10.45 in cash or 0.7318 shares of CBAN common stock in exchange for each share of SouthCrest common stock that they own, subject to proration. If you own CBAN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/cban/

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI)



WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of eingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) in connection with the proposed cash-and-stock acquisition of the company by Kimco Realty Corporation ("Kimco"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, each WRI common share will be converted into 1.408 newly issued shares of Kimco common stock plus $2.89 in cash, representing per-share merger consideration of approximately $31.85 based upon Kimco's May 5, 2021 closing price of $20.57. If you own WRI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/wri/

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPD)



WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPD) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, PPD shareholders will receive $47.50 in cash for each share of PPD common stock that they hold. If you own PPD shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/ppd/

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-ver-cban-wri-and-ppd-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301286296.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP