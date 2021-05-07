Logo
Hourglass Capital, Llc Buys Federated Hermes Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Main Street Capital Corp, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Qualcomm Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Houston, TX, based Investment company Hourglass Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Federated Hermes Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Main Street Capital Corp, Walmart Inc, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Eneti Inc, Paychex Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hourglass Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Hourglass Capital, Llc owns 126 stocks with a total value of $391 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HOURGLASS CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hourglass+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HOURGLASS CAPITAL, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 119,861 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
  2. Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) - 350,086 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%
  3. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 37,291 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
  4. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 111,171 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.34%
  5. Federated Hermes Inc (FHI) - 375,860 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.26%
New Purchase: Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN)

Hourglass Capital, Llc initiated holding in Main Street Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.35 and $39.56, with an estimated average price of $35.1. The stock is now traded at around $41.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 82,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF)

Hourglass Capital, Llc initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $10.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 307,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eneti Inc (SR4)

Hourglass Capital, Llc initiated holding in Eneti Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.9 and $20.45, with an estimated average price of $16.27. The stock is now traded at around $16.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 116,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO)

Hourglass Capital, Llc initiated holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.51 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $23.94. The stock is now traded at around $34.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 53,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Continental Resources Inc (CLR)

Hourglass Capital, Llc initiated holding in Continental Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.15 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $23.45. The stock is now traded at around $29.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 36,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)

Hourglass Capital, Llc initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Federated Hermes Inc (FHI)

Hourglass Capital, Llc added to a holding in Federated Hermes Inc by 96.26%. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $31.49, with an estimated average price of $29.36. The stock is now traded at around $32.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 375,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Hourglass Capital, Llc added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 96.78%. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $42.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 240,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Hourglass Capital, Llc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 97.09%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $141.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 46,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Hourglass Capital, Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 116.29%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $46.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 65,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Hourglass Capital, Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 21.32%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $226.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 35,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: McKesson Corp (MCK)

Hourglass Capital, Llc added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 101.85%. The purchase prices were between $169.52 and $196.53, with an estimated average price of $182.52. The stock is now traded at around $185.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Hourglass Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46.

Sold Out: Eneti Inc (NETI)

Hourglass Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Eneti Inc. The sale prices were between $15.68 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $20.13.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Hourglass Capital, Llc sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.

Sold Out: WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (HEDJ)

Hourglass Capital, Llc sold out a holding in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $66.15 and $72.76, with an estimated average price of $68.8.

Sold Out: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Hourglass Capital, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85.

Sold Out: Lear Corp (LEA)

Hourglass Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Lear Corp. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $194.2, with an estimated average price of $168.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of HOURGLASS CAPITAL, LLC. Also check out:

1. HOURGLASS CAPITAL, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HOURGLASS CAPITAL, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HOURGLASS CAPITAL, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HOURGLASS CAPITAL, LLC keeps buying
