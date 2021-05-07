Hourglass Capital, Llc Buys Federated Hermes Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Main Street Capital Corp, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Qualcomm Inc

New Purchases: MAIN, WPF, SR4, ASO, CLR, WD5A, CAH, COG, IWD, SMED, CAT, DE, REPH,

Houston, TX, based Investment company Hourglass Capital, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Federated Hermes Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Main Street Capital Corp, Walmart Inc, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Eneti Inc, Paychex Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hourglass Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Hourglass Capital, Llc owns 126 stocks with a total value of $391 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 119,861 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10% Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) - 350,086 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96% Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 37,291 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 111,171 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.34% Federated Hermes Inc (FHI) - 375,860 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.26%

Hourglass Capital, Llc initiated holding in Main Street Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.35 and $39.56, with an estimated average price of $35.1. The stock is now traded at around $41.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 82,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hourglass Capital, Llc initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $10.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 307,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hourglass Capital, Llc initiated holding in Eneti Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.9 and $20.45, with an estimated average price of $16.27. The stock is now traded at around $16.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 116,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hourglass Capital, Llc initiated holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.51 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $23.94. The stock is now traded at around $34.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 53,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hourglass Capital, Llc initiated holding in Continental Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.15 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $23.45. The stock is now traded at around $29.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 36,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hourglass Capital, Llc initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hourglass Capital, Llc added to a holding in Federated Hermes Inc by 96.26%. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $31.49, with an estimated average price of $29.36. The stock is now traded at around $32.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 375,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hourglass Capital, Llc added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 96.78%. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $42.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 240,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hourglass Capital, Llc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 97.09%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $141.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 46,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hourglass Capital, Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 116.29%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $46.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 65,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hourglass Capital, Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 21.32%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $226.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 35,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hourglass Capital, Llc added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 101.85%. The purchase prices were between $169.52 and $196.53, with an estimated average price of $182.52. The stock is now traded at around $185.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hourglass Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46.

Hourglass Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Eneti Inc. The sale prices were between $15.68 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $20.13.

Hourglass Capital, Llc sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.

Hourglass Capital, Llc sold out a holding in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $66.15 and $72.76, with an estimated average price of $68.8.

Hourglass Capital, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85.

Hourglass Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Lear Corp. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $194.2, with an estimated average price of $168.27.