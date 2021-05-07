C-J Advisory, Inc Buys Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Lam Research Corp

New Purchases: VUG, SUSB, BAC, VTV,

VUG, SUSB, BAC, VTV, Added Positions: AAPL, AGG, BSV, VV, IEFA, BIV, ESGD, DSI, SUB, SUSA, SUSC, FB, MUB, AOA, ESGE,

AAPL, AGG, BSV, VV, IEFA, BIV, ESGD, DSI, SUB, SUSA, SUSC, FB, MUB, AOA, ESGE, Reduced Positions: VB, SPY,

VB, SPY, Sold Out: VNQ, LRCX,

Investment company C-J Advisory, Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Bank of America Corp, Vanguard Value ETF, sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Lam Research Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, C-J Advisory, Inc. As of 2021Q1, C-J Advisory, Inc owns 28 stocks with a total value of $108 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of C-J Advisory, Inc's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/c-j+advisory%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 79,174 shares, 13.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 100,682 shares, 10.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.44% Autodesk Inc (ADSK) - 36,876 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 107,065 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.70% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 120,097 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.08%

C-J Advisory, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $268.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 14,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

C-J Advisory, Inc initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.11, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 30,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.

C-J Advisory, Inc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.

C-J Advisory, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $139.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

C-J Advisory, Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 153.35%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $129.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 10,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.

C-J Advisory, Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42.

C-J Advisory, Inc sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54.