Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Buys iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Intuit Inc, Sells Apple Inc, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, NVIDIA Corp

- New Purchases: IVE, TSLX, XLE, ARCC, STWD, OCSL, PNNT, BAC, BNDX, WM, CMCSA, HP, IEUR, SDY,
- Added Positions: VOO, IWR, LMT, INTU, ZTS, DLR, IEFA, XLK, DIS, T, ECL, AMGN, COST, IEMG, IWM, ET, XLF, UNH, CVS, MA, IWD, HD, XLC, AGG, JNK, USB, DG, MSFT, SPY, TJX, NVG, NEE, VTEB, VYM, AMZN, MMM, PFF, SPIB, VNQ, XLB, IDV, HYMB, ADP, ETV, PG, PEP, USAC, OEF, BR, BDX, SYK, ACN, CTSH, ICE, GIS, EFX,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, IVW, NVDA, VGLT, VGIT, SBUX, DE, GOOG, JNJ, LRCX, FB, PFE, PRF, VEA, MCD, GOOGL, IWF, MGK, CAT, IUSG, LPRO, IVOO, JPM, NKE, BABA, ETN, TXN, VOE, EFA, UPS, TMO,
- Sold Out: XLI, AOM, EPD, CSX, KSU, CVX, CNI, CSCO, XOM, VFC, VPU, KMI,
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 453,206 shares, 23.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.90%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 803,979 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.39%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 400,166 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.35%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 317,088 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.32%
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 133,414 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $149.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 133,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX)
Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc initiated holding in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.46 and $22.76, with an estimated average price of $21.47. The stock is now traded at around $22.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 88,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 34,748 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)
Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc initiated holding in Ares Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $17.98. The stock is now traded at around $19.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 86,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD)
Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc initiated holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.34 and $25.28, with an estimated average price of $21.65. The stock is now traded at around $25.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 51,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL)
Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc initiated holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.56 and $6.34, with an estimated average price of $6. The stock is now traded at around $6.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 162,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 73.33%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 17,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 61.64%. The purchase prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $394.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 16,381 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 68.70%. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $149.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 40,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 68.55%. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57. The stock is now traded at around $167.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 35,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 304.46%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $181.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 173.03%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 51,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33.Sold Out: iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM)
Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc sold out a holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $42.76 and $43.97, with an estimated average price of $43.42.Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98.Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37.Sold Out: CSX Corp (CSX)
Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55.Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56.
