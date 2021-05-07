Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Buys iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Intuit Inc, Sells Apple Inc, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, NVIDIA Corp

New Purchases: IVE, TSLX, XLE, ARCC, STWD, OCSL, PNNT, BAC, BNDX, WM, CMCSA, HP, IEUR, SDY,

Added Positions: VOO, IWR, LMT, INTU, ZTS, DLR, IEFA, XLK, DIS, T, ECL, AMGN, COST, IEMG, IWM, ET, XLF, UNH, CVS, MA, IWD, HD, XLC, AGG, JNK, USB, DG, MSFT, SPY, TJX, NVG, NEE, VTEB, VYM, AMZN, MMM, PFF, SPIB, VNQ, XLB, IDV, HYMB, ADP, ETV, PG, PEP, USAC, OEF, BR, BDX, SYK, ACN, CTSH, ICE, GIS, EFX,

Reduced Positions: AAPL, IVW, NVDA, VGLT, VGIT, SBUX, DE, GOOG, JNJ, LRCX, FB, PFE, PRF, VEA, MCD, GOOGL, IWF, MGK, CAT, IUSG, LPRO, IVOO, JPM, NKE, BABA, ETN, TXN, VOE, EFA, UPS, TMO,

Sold Out: XLI, AOM, EPD, CSX, KSU, CVX, CNI, CSCO, XOM, VFC, VPU, KMI,

Investment company Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Intuit Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Zoetis Inc, sells Apple Inc, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. As of 2021Q1, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owns 128 stocks with a total value of $700 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 453,206 shares, 23.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.90% iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 803,979 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.39% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 400,166 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.35% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 317,088 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.32% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 133,414 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. New Position

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $149.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 133,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc initiated holding in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.46 and $22.76, with an estimated average price of $21.47. The stock is now traded at around $22.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 88,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 34,748 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc initiated holding in Ares Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $17.98. The stock is now traded at around $19.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 86,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc initiated holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.34 and $25.28, with an estimated average price of $21.65. The stock is now traded at around $25.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 51,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc initiated holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.56 and $6.34, with an estimated average price of $6. The stock is now traded at around $6.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 162,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 73.33%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 17,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 61.64%. The purchase prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $394.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 16,381 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 68.70%. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $149.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 40,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 68.55%. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57. The stock is now traded at around $167.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 35,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 304.46%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $181.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 173.03%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 51,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc sold out a holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $42.76 and $43.97, with an estimated average price of $43.42.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56.