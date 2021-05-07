Logo
Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Mastercard Inc, McDonald's Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Fiserv Inc, T-Mobile US Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Fairfield, CT, based Investment company Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Mastercard Inc, McDonald's Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc, Exelon Corp, Merck Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Fiserv Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Target Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC. As of 2021Q1, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owns 580 stocks with a total value of $638 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quantitative+systematic+strategies+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC
  1. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 104,465 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio.
  2. Facebook Inc (FB) - 22,379 shares, 1.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.87%
  3. Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) - 20,212 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.62%
  4. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 72,854 shares, 0.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 171.74%
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 14,883 shares, 0.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 579.28%
New Purchase: Exelon Corp (EXC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.6 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $42.13. The stock is now traded at around $44.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 81,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2337.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 68,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $310.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 10,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC initiated holding in CMS Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.88 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $57.45. The stock is now traded at around $64.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 42,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC initiated holding in Nomad Foods Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.62 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $25.87. The stock is now traded at around $29.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 91,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 579.28%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $375.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 14,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 363.32%. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $234.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 22,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 600.56%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58. The stock is now traded at around $88.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 54,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 171.74%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 72,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: KeyCorp (KEY)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC added to a holding in KeyCorp by 1096.79%. The purchase prices were between $16.29 and $21.54, with an estimated average price of $19.29. The stock is now traded at around $22.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 163,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 112.00%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $84.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 67,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.

Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.

Sold Out: Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC sold out a holding in Synchrony Financial. The sale prices were between $33.65 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $38.53.

Sold Out: Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC sold out a holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.41 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $35.58.

Sold Out: BHP Group PLC (BBL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC sold out a holding in BHP Group PLC. The sale prices were between $54.62 and $66.24, with an estimated average price of $59.42.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38.



