Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Mastercard Inc, McDonald's Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Fiserv Inc, T-Mobile US Inc

New Purchases: EXC, GOOGL, CSCO, FDX, CMS, NOMD, MO, CPT, ACN, POST, CC, TDG, SWK, MDU, RJF, SWX, TU, ELAN, GPS, XOM, VMC, BMY, PG, VRTS, W, FND, PGR, USFD, CB, EIX, MBUU, ASO, AL, ACC, DTE, GIS, ROK, ROP, VICI, CDNS, CL, DECK, HIG, LUNG, WLK, ICLR, MRVL, AAP, ALGN, BMO, BOOT, HPQ, IDA, NYCB, PANW, SBH, TER, GLW, EQIX, RBC, SUI, OSW, BLL, EA, EXR, OLN, SBRA, JCI, PRGO, APO, BAM, FBP, SMPL, TPR, TRP, TEX, DG, EPC, SPR, V, ALB, AME, PLAY, MGA, MAS, SBNY, SJI, TRI, TRV, TWTR, HOME, EVR, HST, HWM, IR, MCHP, PTCT, REXR, SHC, SLF, WD5A, AGRO, AAL, CPB, EXEL, FBHS, IBOC, LW, NSTG, ROL, SNN, T, BRX, CMG, COGT, CMC, COUP, ESS, EEFT, FRC, FOCS, HAS, INTC, KLAC, KMB, PAYX, RPAY, RMD, TS, THC, AER, ACCD, AROC, ARNC, CRUS, COWN, PODD, LSPD, ORCL, TFX, TME, VLO, XPO, ARES, BXP, CDLX, CHE, CWEN, CPRT, DFS, ENB, ERIC, FDS, FTNT, INCY, JEF, NOK, OSH, PRAH, QTWO, RP, SC, HSIC, TNDM, WB, DOX, ALLO, ATRI, BTI, BC, CNA, CAJ, CERC, CTXS, STAY, GRA, IPGP, IMO, INSM, ICE, KDMN, LCII, LZB, LOB, LTHM, MGM, MANT, NMRK, NOVT, NUE, OXY, PNM, PPL, PLUG, RRR, RGA, RLAY, ROIC, SABR, SF, TVTY, VRNA, VMW, WD, ZBRA, BAP, RCL, AKBA, AEL, APLE, BLI, DX, FOE, FFWM, FOXA, IRWD, MDB, NLOK, SPG, SNPS, TCF, TGNA, TX, VCTR, AQB, CBIO, LFC, ORC, TKC, VG, CASI, OTIC,

MA, MCD, AEP, MRK, KEY, RTX, PEP, NXPI, PEAK, TROX, FB, ORI, BIDU, GPN, CNP, RACE, NCLH, HUN, PAYC, CNC, COR, PGRE, AIZ, BDX, NOC, UAL, AMAT, AZN, NTLA, VER, ASML, NEM, NEE, UNH, ETN, ALXN, AMP, BAC, LH, PLNT, RY, ALL, CVS, DIS, ES, WDC, BIO, BA, CM, STZ, AQUA, WH, NKE, BPOP, LYB, BKNG, DAL, POR, SYY, VRSK, KO, FATE, MGP, TSM, ADC, BKH, DLTR, FELE, LVS, TPX, VAR, VNO, AIR, AA, DNLI, ACHC, ALNY, ABC, BPMC, ENTG, MOH, SNAP, ABBV, BCRX, DHR, KKR, MGNX, MCK, OMF, PDM, PFG, TWLO, WST, IGT, AGNC, AMRN, AMX, ASH, EVRG, ULTA, VRTX, WFC, ZLAB, LIVN, WLTW, AERI, CHNG, CLGX, NCR, PLT, STAG, TNC, XLNX, PLAN, AU, BSIG, DOCU, FCX, HAE, SAFM, SCU, TREX, UBER, VTGN, TRTN, AKR, CXP, KURA, MRTX, LPRO, PVH, PYPL, PTR, QLYS, RL, REPL, SCCO, STL, UDR, WPM, ZBH, VNTR, CTIC, CRIS, WIRE, REG, RGEN, SQ, Reduced Positions: AMZN, TMUS, TGT, LIN, GS, BG, RNR, D, ADBE, COF, MNST, SRE, SBUX, UNIT, DD, EDU, Y, CCEP, AMT, NDAQ, AAPL, CRWD, LULU, GE, NVRO, ODFL, PBR.A, TRU, VALE, PH, INTU, GILD, HIW, OTIS, ACM, ATO, SBAC, GH, BYD, DELL, HPP, MU, SON, AFG, EQR, WMG, HZNP, EPRT, MS, OC, CTLT, SYNH, VCEL, RPT, SPB, BRP, CG, ELS, JD, BSY, CRL, SJR, TT, IPG, LB, LHCG, MOS, SAGE, SE, AGCO, CAT, IHRT, KSU, VOYA, ANTM, EXP, GLPI, ON, COP, DAR, EQH, HR, NTRA, VOD, APLS, AVTR, CONE, FR, TWNK, KRC, MIDD, PPD, PZZA, PLYM, SGRY, AGIO, ALLY, BMRN, ESI, GL, GRWG, LANC, NNN, RCKT, NOW, SU, TCOM, BNS, FHI, BEN, FSP, IRT, KEYS, PKI, RNG, SEAS, SONY, TITN, VRNS, AXTA, OEC, ARVN, AXNX, CCL, CCXI, INVH, PACW, PRGS, SEIC, SNDX, TGTX, BGCP, CF, CALM, SNP, DXC, EWBC, EGP, SATS, EHC, EVTC, IIPR, EL, LMNX, MTB, MKSI, MSGS, MRSN, PACB, SR, STC, TRIL, WELL, WYNN, Z, CNHI, ACRS, ALDX, AWK, FOLD, ATRS, AZEK, CR, NVST, FHN, FBC, GRFS, HUBS, ISEE, LNC, NAVI, RETA, VLY, WRI, WBT, WABC, XENE, YUMC, IVZ, ALK, COLD, BDSI, CPRX, CNMD, GNL, GMED, EAF, NRZ, ORCC, WETF,

Fairfield, CT, based Investment company Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Mastercard Inc, McDonald's Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc, Exelon Corp, Merck Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Fiserv Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Target Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC. As of 2021Q1, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owns 580 stocks with a total value of $638 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 104,465 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 22,379 shares, 1.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.87% Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) - 20,212 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.62% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 72,854 shares, 0.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 171.74% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 14,883 shares, 0.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 579.28%

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.6 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $42.13. The stock is now traded at around $44.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 81,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2337.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 68,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $310.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 10,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC initiated holding in CMS Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.88 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $57.45. The stock is now traded at around $64.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 42,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC initiated holding in Nomad Foods Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.62 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $25.87. The stock is now traded at around $29.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 91,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 579.28%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $375.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 14,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 363.32%. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $234.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 22,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 600.56%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58. The stock is now traded at around $88.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 54,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 171.74%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 72,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC added to a holding in KeyCorp by 1096.79%. The purchase prices were between $16.29 and $21.54, with an estimated average price of $19.29. The stock is now traded at around $22.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 163,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 112.00%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $84.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 67,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC sold out a holding in Synchrony Financial. The sale prices were between $33.65 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $38.53.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC sold out a holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.41 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $35.58.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC sold out a holding in BHP Group PLC. The sale prices were between $54.62 and $66.24, with an estimated average price of $59.42.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38.