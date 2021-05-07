Logo
Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. Buys The Walt Disney Co, Schrodinger Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells DexCom Inc, ResMed Inc, StoneCo

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys The Walt Disney Co, Schrodinger Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Twilio Inc, sells DexCom Inc, ResMed Inc, StoneCo, PagSeguro Digital, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legal Advantage Investments, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. owns 74 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Legal Advantage Investments, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/legal+advantage+investments%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Legal Advantage Investments, Inc.
  1. VSE Corp (VSEC) - 229,618 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
  2. Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 69,427 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
  3. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 35,427 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.98%
  4. Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) - 38,956 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
  5. Heska Corp (HSKA) - 28,148 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
New Purchase: Schrodinger Inc (SDGR)

Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Schrodinger Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.61 and $113.09, with an estimated average price of $90.24. The stock is now traded at around $67.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)

Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.28 and $104.34, with an estimated average price of $93.12. The stock is now traded at around $86.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Unum Group (UNM)

Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Unum Group. The purchase prices were between $22.09 and $29.44, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $30.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 25.98%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $181.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 35,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.01%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 31,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 120.00%. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $304.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 68.89%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1446.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 456 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BHP Group PLC (BBL)

Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. added to a holding in BHP Group PLC by 48.79%. The purchase prices were between $54.62 and $66.24, with an estimated average price of $59.42. The stock is now traded at around $65.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: InMode Ltd (INMD)

Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. added to a holding in InMode Ltd by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $46.34 and $76.61, with an estimated average price of $64.92. The stock is now traded at around $75.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $339.15 and $418.94, with an estimated average price of $376.07.

Sold Out: ResMed Inc (RMD)

Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $179.46 and $222.28, with an estimated average price of $200.53.

Sold Out: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $59.89 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $78.26.

Sold Out: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)

Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $44.3 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.73.

Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.

Sold Out: Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT)

Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc. The sale prices were between $59.3 and $183.85, with an estimated average price of $104.16.



