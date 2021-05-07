Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. Buys The Walt Disney Co, Schrodinger Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells DexCom Inc, ResMed Inc, StoneCo

New Purchases: SDGR, TNDM, UNM,

SDGR, TNDM, UNM, Added Positions: DIS, VCSH, TWLO, MELI, ADBE, SHOP, BBL, INMD, TACT, RIO, FLRN, HSIC, ZTS, ZBH, VEEV, ESLT, CRM, PSA, MMM, FVRR,

DIS, VCSH, TWLO, MELI, ADBE, SHOP, BBL, INMD, TACT, RIO, FLRN, HSIC, ZTS, ZBH, VEEV, ESLT, CRM, PSA, MMM, FVRR, Reduced Positions: VAR, ORCL, ITGR, CVET,

VAR, ORCL, ITGR, CVET, Sold Out: DXCM, RMD, STNE, PAGS, IBM, FLGT, ALK, WBA, LUV, VWO, GOLD, NEM, XOM, LOW, JNJ, VIG, FNV, CSCO, VWOB, JPS, FLOT, ISTB, FHLC, BND,

Investment company Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys The Walt Disney Co, Schrodinger Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Twilio Inc, sells DexCom Inc, ResMed Inc, StoneCo, PagSeguro Digital, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legal Advantage Investments, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. owns 74 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

VSE Corp (VSEC) - 229,618 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29% Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 69,427 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 35,427 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.98% Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) - 38,956 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58% Heska Corp (HSKA) - 28,148 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%

Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Schrodinger Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.61 and $113.09, with an estimated average price of $90.24. The stock is now traded at around $67.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.28 and $104.34, with an estimated average price of $93.12. The stock is now traded at around $86.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Unum Group. The purchase prices were between $22.09 and $29.44, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $30.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 25.98%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $181.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 35,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.01%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 31,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 120.00%. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $304.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 68.89%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1446.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 456 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. added to a holding in BHP Group PLC by 48.79%. The purchase prices were between $54.62 and $66.24, with an estimated average price of $59.42. The stock is now traded at around $65.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. added to a holding in InMode Ltd by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $46.34 and $76.61, with an estimated average price of $64.92. The stock is now traded at around $75.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $339.15 and $418.94, with an estimated average price of $376.07.

Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $179.46 and $222.28, with an estimated average price of $200.53.

Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $59.89 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $78.26.

Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $44.3 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.73.

Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.

Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc. The sale prices were between $59.3 and $183.85, with an estimated average price of $104.16.